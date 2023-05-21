Was Ukrainian army commander killed by Russia strike?

ALBAWABA - Russian state television reportedly claimed to target and kill the head of the Ukrainian army in an airstrike by the Russian Army.

According to social media users, Russian media reportedly said that the "commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian army commander is a gift for G7 leader."

Since the allegations of the Russian T.V., experts have been circulating the news and asking whether it is true or a rumor. Meanwhile, Ukraine didn't confirm or released a statement considering the commander-in-chief.

للمزيد: https://t.co/IOgiDQFd4o pic.twitter.com/iUvBsx4Nqc — RTARABIC (@RTarabic) May 20, 2023

A person said: "At least 10 people were killed in the Russian airstrike including the Ukrainian army commander."

On the other side, Ukrainian military correspondent Andriy Rudenko confirmed on Telegram that the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian forces, Valery Zaluzhny, was hit by a Russian airstrike and that now he is in a critical condition, RT revealed.

RT further reported citing Alexander Artamonov, who is an expert in the "NATO" armies, that Zalogny disappeared after a Russian attack targeting the command points of the Kyiv forces.