Was Wagner cheif Prigozhin jailed or executed?

ALBAWABA - A retired American General Robert Abrams has appeared in a video claiming that the world will no longer see Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin following the rebellion on June 23.

During an interview with ABC News, the U.S. general suggested that Prigozhin will be either placed in prison or he will be executed after the latest rebellion against Russia.

The statement was made by the general after a question by reporter Linsey Davis about his opinion of the exposed secret meeting between Prigozhin and Russian President Vladimir Putin days after the Wagner group's seizure of a key city in Russia.

Retired General Robert Abrams speaks to @LinseyDavis about Ukraine’s efforts to join NATO, the counteroffensive against Russia and Putin’s meeting with Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin. pic.twitter.com/kpe8S3v5It — ABC News Live (@ABCNewsLive) July 11, 2023

"What could the meeting signal?" the ABC News reporter asked. Abrams answered: "First, I will be surprised if we actually see proof of life that Putin met with Prigozhin."

He maintained: "My personal assessment, is that I doubt we'll see Prigozhin ever again in public." He might be hidden, sent to prison or dealt with in another way, in a hint that he might get executed, the U.S. general continued.

When he was asked if he thinks Prigozhin is still alive, Robert Abrams answered I personally don't think he is alive and if he is he might be in prison.

Wagner rebellion:

On June 23, the Wagner group announced taking over military positions in Voronezh City which is located 500 km away from the Russian capital, Moscow. Prigozhin claimed that the rebellion came as a response to an alleged attack by the Russian military on his forces.

The Russian president made a televised statement during which he blasted Wagner's chief and denounced his actions as treason and pledged to quell the rebellion.

Wagner is a Russian government-funded paramilitary and private military company.