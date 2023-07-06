Why is Wagner chief disguised as Libyan, Syrian officials?

ALBAWABA - Rumors have been widely shared online claiming that Russian police have raided the castle of Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin and found shocking images.

According to social media users, Photos showing Prigozhin disguised as various army members and officials from across the world were found at his property.

An alleged post on Twitter posted a photo allegedly showing the Wagner group's head dressed and disguised to look like main officials in many countries including Syria, Libya and Sudan.

اثناء تفتيش قوات الأمن لقصر زعيم فاغنر بريغوجين تم العثور على صور يتنكر فيها بالكثير من الشخصيات كمستشار لوزارة الدفاع السورية وكقائد قوات العمليات الخاصة في السودان والقائد العام للقوات البرية للكونغو وملازم أول في بوركينا فاسو وممثل قنصلية موزمبيق ورئيس شرطة ليبيا. pic.twitter.com/MTTerMcjEv — روسيا الآن✪ (@Russianowarabic) July 6, 2023

Commentators claimed that the photographs posed Prigozhin disguising himself as an advisor to the Syrian Ministry of Defense, the commander of the Special Operations Forces in Sudan, the Commander-in-Chief of the Land Forces of the Congo, a first lieutenant in Burkina Faso, a representative of the Mozambican consulate and a chief of police in Libya.

However, nothing was confirmed about the photos which were leaked on social media claiming that the Wagner chief continued to change his look to imitate international officials for some "political reasons."

It is worth mentioning that the Wagner group has a notable presence not only in Ukraine, regarding the Russian war which started in February 2022, but also in Africa and the Middle East' including Libya and Syria.