Was Wagner Group behind Niger coup?

ALBAWABA- Rumors have circulated on social media in the last couple of days claiming that Wagner Group is behind the coup in Niger.

A video showing Niger nationals protesting in the country while carrying the Russian flags has ignited more controversy that the Wagner Group might be behind the coup in Niger.

On Aug. 5, some media outlets claimed that some members of the Wagner Group have arrived in the Niger capital ahead of the coup to help train military forces there.

However, a military source in the French Foreign Minister revealed to Al-Jazeera on Monday that Wagner Group has been interested in Niger for a long time, but it had no role in the latest coup.

According to some unconfirmed reports, a team of advisors and trainers from the Wagner Group reached the capital of Niger, Niamey.

Allegations also said that the Wagner Group members entered Niger from neighboring African country, Mali.

The team of advisors and trainers have answered a request for assistance by the military junta of Niger following July 26 coup against President Mohamed Bazoum and his government.

Niger 🇳🇪 $GLO



"Prigozhin celebrates Niger coup, says his Wagner group can help"



Prigozhin is speaking the same language as the military putschists:



"Former government caused insecurity, people suffering"



Coincidence? Could Wagner be behind this Coup? https://t.co/esaaqgIQnL pic.twitter.com/KPpEg0Cou1 — Praise ꓘeK Capital (@PraiseKek) July 29, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Wagner Group has a strong presence in many African countries including the Central African Republic (CAR), Libya, Mali, and Sudan. Now the Wagner members are said to have entered Niger as well after a request from Niger coup leaders who are led by Abdourahmane Tiani.

According to the unofficial reports, the Wagner Group members who are believed to arrive Niger will be training coup military forces in the face of any possible foreign interference in the country's internal chaos.