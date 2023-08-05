  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Wagner Group members enter Niger

Wagner Group members enter Niger

Published August 5th, 2023 - 04:29 GMT
Wagner Group
This handout picture posted on July 20, 2023 on the Telegram channel of the Belarusian Defence Ministry shows what is said a joint training of PMC Wagner fighters with Belarusian special forces servicemen at the Brestsky military ground. (Photo by Handout / TELEGRAM / @modmilby / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Sources claimed that members of the Wagner Group have arrived to Niger on Friday.

Also ReadAlgeria and EU call for Niger's constitutional restorationAlgeria and EU call for Niger's constitutional restoration

According to some unconfirmed reports, a team of advisors and trainers from the Wagner Group have reached the capital of Niger, Niamey.

Allegations also said that the Wagner Group members have entered the courty from neighboring African counrty Mali. 

The team of advisors and trainers have answered a request for assistance by the military junta of Niger following July 26 coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

Also ReadAlgeria and EU call for Niger's constitutional restorationNiger suspends French networks amid protests

It is worth mentioning that Wagner Group has a strong presence in many African countries including the Central African Republic (CAR), Libya, Mali, and Sudan. Now the Wagner members are said to have entered Niger as well after a request from Niger coup leaders who are led by Abdourahmane Tiani. 

According to the unofficial reports, the Wagner Group members who are believed to arrive Niger will be training coup military forces in face of any possible foreign interference in the country's internal chaos.

Tags:WagnerWagner groupnigerNiger Coup

Read More

Loading content ...

You may also like

Loading content ...

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now