Wagner Group members enter Niger

ALBAWABA - Sources claimed that members of the Wagner Group have arrived to Niger on Friday.

According to some unconfirmed reports, a team of advisors and trainers from the Wagner Group have reached the capital of Niger, Niamey.

Allegations also said that the Wagner Group members have entered the courty from neighboring African counrty Mali.

The team of advisors and trainers have answered a request for assistance by the military junta of Niger following July 26 coup against President Mohamed Bazoum.

BREAKING:



Wagner entered in Niger



A Team of Advisors and Trainers from the Wagner PMC Group are reported from multiple sources to have arrived today in the Niger Capital of Niamey from Mali following a request for Assistance by the Military Junta. pic.twitter.com/s1uFWWyLkK — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) August 5, 2023

It is worth mentioning that Wagner Group has a strong presence in many African countries including the Central African Republic (CAR), Libya, Mali, and Sudan. Now the Wagner members are said to have entered Niger as well after a request from Niger coup leaders who are led by Abdourahmane Tiani.

According to the unofficial reports, the Wagner Group members who are believed to arrive Niger will be training coup military forces in face of any possible foreign interference in the country's internal chaos.