What Are Israeli Settlers Doing in Al Aqsa Compound?

ALBAWABA - There just seems no point talking about but there is definitely. Israeli settlers walk into the Al Aqsa Mosque almost everyday, sauntering there as if they are part-and-parcel of the holy Muslim place. But they are not!

As we speak/write, the Jewish settlers are inside the Al Aqsa Mosque complex, touring the compound. They come heavily guarded by trigger-happy by Israeli body guards who have no qualms about shooting at anybody in their way.



And they don't come as small teams, but in a deluge format as if to show the Palestinian Muslim who frequent the place of their 'vast' presence. They force themselves. On Monday, and according to local sources 197 Israeli settlers walked strait into the mosque compound. They were walking passed the Maghribeh gate that leads to Al Aqsa.

Only the other day, (5th December) 456 Israeli settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, walking in its courtyards, discussing things, contemplating on what is next? Men, women, those with caps and those with beards and sliding curls.

Should this be allowed in a Muslim holy place that long been revered by Islam.

The settlers are performing their Talmudic rituals, in celebration of the Hanukkah Jewish holiday but this is a clearly provocative show of force given the fact that the sorroundings and terrain foretell and speak of Islamic architecture of mosques, mimbars and minerates.



Al Aqsa Mosque in Arab East Jerusalem is clearly a flashpoint where tempers run high. Extremist Jewish settlers are there everybody to tour the Muslim site as part of their week-long celebrations.

Usually, Israeli settlers storm the Al-Aqsa complex every day in the morning and afternoon through its Al-Mughrabi Gate, southwest of the mosque according to Anadolu.



The Israeli police began allowing the settler incursions in 2003, despite repeated condemnations from the Jerusalem Islamic Waqf.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world's third-holiest site for Muslims. Jews call the area the "Temple Mount," claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.



Israel occupied East Jerusalem, where Al-Aqsa is located, during the 1967 Arab-Israeli War. It annexed the entire city in 1980, a move never recognized by the international community, the Turkish news agency reports.

