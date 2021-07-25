What Happened in Jordan's Gardens Hospital?

Two patients died after a power cut in one of Jordan's private hospitals. The outage was believed to have lasted for 24 minutes in the Gardens Hospital in Amman on Saturday night.

Jordanian Public Prosecution has opened an investigation to determine the cause of the power outage, while the bodies were sent to forensic medicine to probe the cause of death.

#مستشفي_الجاردنز

وبعدين حطينا ملف الجاردنز مع ملف السلط مع ملف أطفال البحر الميت و ملفات كتيره غيرهم في نفس الدُرج وسكرنا عليه ..

و رفعو البنزين او أي سلعه محليه أخرى لتناسي الشعب ما حدث و وهيك بنكمل حياتنا ...

الاحداث بتعيد حالها والاغلاط بتتكرر والخسران هو الشعب، مهزلة 💔 — آيــــة الــخــمــاش (@aya__khammash) July 25, 2021

Sources revealed that the Interior and Health ministers, Mazen Al Faraya and Firas El Hawary, have rushed to the location to investigate the incident and take the necessary as well as immediate measures.

According to the son of a patient who was killed in the electricity cut, he claimed that his mother left without oxygen for around 23 minutes which was the cause of her death adding that there wasn't a replacement for the oxygen machine; the hospital only brought an oxygen tank which wasn't working. He also said after the electricity came back again the doctors tried to save her through medical resuscitation and oxygen, but she lost her life.

و كأن ما حدث في السلط يتكرر الآن في عمان ،،، غير مستغرب فحتى الآن لم يعاقب المقصرين في حادثة السلط ،، نسأل الله أن لا يكون هناك ضحايا أرواح و الباقي تفاصيل #مستشفى_الجاردنز pic.twitter.com/cYi6WjJEAH — د.إسلام | E.Mashakbeh (@EslamHKJ) July 24, 2021

Another person spoke about the incident; saying his mother passed away due to the power outage revealing that his mother was in the ICU and there was no electric generator for her which caused low oxygen level and low blood pressure.

Investigations are still on the way as a jury of people were allocated to discover the reason behind the power outage and the cause of the deaths in the Gardens Hospital.

Jordanians have remembered the oxygen lack months ago at Al-Salt Hospital which caused the death of 8 people in Jordan.