What is Happening in China?

ALBAWABA - Protests have erupted in China following the government's zero COVID-19 policy. Protesters were heard chanting anti-Xi Jinping, and Communist Party of China (CCP) slogans and calling for the Chinese president to step down.

Chinese protestors in Shanghai were heard saying: "Xi Jinping, step down! Communist Party, step down!" and "Freedom! We want freedom!".

Breaking News：Chinese Protestors in Shanghai chanting “Xi Jinping, step down！Communist Party, step down！”



This is huge!

pic.twitter.com/mn1AeaN2EV — Inty (@__Inty__) November 26, 2022

Demonstrators in the Nanjing subway raised empty white papers as a symbol of protest against censorship in China.

A photo of two professors from Fudan University went viral after they stood in front of the police to prevent them from arresting protesting students.

White cards protest in Nanjing subway#ChinaProtests pic.twitter.com/vexvhRdChv — Guy Elster (@guyelster) November 27, 2022

According to AFP, Chinese police detained two people on Monday at a site in Shanghai where demonstrators gathered over the weekend to protest COVID-19 lockdowns.

China imposed new COVID-19 lockdowns as coronavirus cases have been on the rise with a record of 31,444 new cases, which is the highest daily figure since the pandemic started in 2019.