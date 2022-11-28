  1. Home
What is Happening in China?

Published November 28th, 2022 - 05:51 GMT
Chinese protestors
People sing slogans while gathering on a street in Shanghai on November 27, 2022, where protests against China's zero-Covid policy took place the night before following a deadly fire in Urumqi, the capital of the Xinjiang region. (Photo by Hector RETAMAL / AFP)
Highlights
Chinese protestors carried white empty papers to decry censorship in China.

ALBAWABA - Protests have erupted in China following the government's zero COVID-19 policy. Protesters were heard chanting anti-Xi Jinping, and Communist Party of China (CCP) slogans and calling for the Chinese president to step down.

Chinese protestors in Shanghai were heard saying: "Xi Jinping, step down! Communist Party, step down!" and "Freedom! We want freedom!".

Demonstrators in the Nanjing subway raised empty white papers as a symbol of protest against censorship in China.

A photo of two professors from Fudan University went viral after they stood in front of the police to prevent them from arresting protesting students.

According to AFP, Chinese police detained two people on Monday at a site in Shanghai where demonstrators gathered over the weekend to protest COVID-19 lockdowns.

China imposed new COVID-19 lockdowns as coronavirus cases have been on the rise with a record of 31,444 new cases, which is the highest daily figure since the pandemic started in 2019.

Tags:Chinese ProtestorsprotestorsChinaXi Jinpingprotests

