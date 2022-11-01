  1. Home
  Workers jump off fence in China's iPhone factory

Dozens of workers have broken out of Apple's largest assembly site in Zhengzhou, China. Videos shared online allegedly claim that employees of Foxconn's iPhone factory are escaping due to zero Covid lockdown.

Workers were seen carrying their bags and stuff while sneaking out of the iPhone factory and walking toward their hometowns located about 100 kilometres away.

China imposed strict measures and lockdowns in 28 cities across the country including Wuhan, where the first COVID-19 case was reported in 2019, and Zhengzhou city. China imposed a surprising lockdown on Oct. 24 as part of its zero Covid lockdown policy, days after reporting over 1,000 daily COVID-19 cases, BBC reported.

Another clip believed to be taken from Disney theme park in Shanghai was also shared showing visitors and workers trapped inside the resort after the lockdown announcement in the Chinese capital. Authorities only allow people who test negative for COVID-19 out of the theme park.

An unverified video shows people inside small plastic boxes after they allegedly tested positive for coronavirus in one of the Chinese cities. According to the reports, people who are locked inside the plastic cases are waiting to be transferred to quarantine camps.

The first ever COVID-19 case was identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019, despite warnings and health measures it spread rapidly and announced a global pandemic by World Health Organization (WHO) killing over 6,500 million people according to the latest statics by Worldometer.

