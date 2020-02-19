  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. 'What If It Were Another Flag?' Bahraini Protester Gets 3 Years in Prison for Burning Isr…

'What If It Were Another Flag?' Bahraini Protester Gets 3 Years in Prison for Burning Israeli Flag

Riham Darwish

Riham Darwish

Published February 19th, 2020 - 07:18 GMT
'What If It Were Another Flag?' Bahraini Protester Gets 3 Years in Prison for Burning Israeli Flag
The Bahraini court seems to have adopted a sentence similar to that taken by Israeli courts. (Shutterstock)

The Supreme Court of Appeal in Bahrain has sentenced a citizen to three years in jail for burning an Israeli flag and participating in an unauthorized pro-Palestine protest with 10 other people, charging him of "organizing an illegal gathering and rioting," Bahraini press reported. 

Translation: "The supreme court supported an earlier sentence of 3 years in jail for a protester and others who burned the Israeli flag."

The unprecedented verdict raised questions among online commentators who pointed out that it coincides with talks anticipating soon-to-be normalized relations between Israel and several Gulf countries including Bahrain.

Translation: "Has burning the Israeli flag become a crime?"

Translation: "Former MP Ossama Tamimi burned the Israeli flag while in the Parliament back in 2012 and didn't face any charges. Has the government changed the law without notifying citizens? or is the government being picky with who it's punishing?"

According to people on social media, the sentence issued by the Bahraini court seemed to emulate the usual sentence given in Israeli courts for flag burning. 

Translation: "For the first time ever, Bahrain is punishing its citizens for burning the Israeli flag with 3 years in jail, which notably is the same sentence carried out according to the Israeli penal law." 

Some tweets noted that the court decision might be a political one, questioning whether burning flags of other countries, would have led to similar sentences.

Translation: "What about burning the Qatari flag? I bet there's no sentence for that."

Translation: "If they were to burn the Iranian flag, they would've been rewarded"

Yet, social media users who came in defense of the Bahraini court's decision pointed out that the charges weren't only issued on the basis of burning the Israeli flag, but that the suspects had been accused of rioting and blocking roads.

Translation: "If you read the story you'll see that the charges were related to them blocking the roads while masked, and not because of burning the Israeli flag. Their attorney must know all the details."


© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...