Why? Over 10,000 Uyghurs Jailed From Just One China County

ALBAWABA - Its shocking and it comes from China. It is today about their Uyghur Muslim minority who live in the Xingjang province in the north-western part of the country.

World’s highest jailing rate found in Uyghur county of China, data leak suggests https://t.co/LmJ81J2cBw — Guardian news (@guardiannews) May 17, 2022

The Uyghurs have been trending with hashtags on the social media because of the Chinese government in Beijing allegedly dealing with its minority Muslims. Today, the trend is continuing with different threads ( #Uyghurs, #SaveUyghurs, #ChinaExposed, #UyghurGenocide) and more.

Nearly one in 25 people in a county in the Uyghur heartland of China has been sentenced to prison on terrorism-related charges, in what is the highest known imprisonment rate in the world, an Associated Press review of leaked data shows. https://t.co/4TDCmHloli — Newsmax (@newsmax) May 16, 2022

The latest shocking news and highlighted by the world media, is today of a report about one county in Konasheher in the Xinjiang province where 1 in 25 people living there have been sentenced in prison on terrorism-related charges.

Wow, you might say but hold on a second! There is a list leaked published by the Associated Press suggesting there are over 10,000 Uyghurs languishing in Chinese prisons; the list is for all to see on the social media.

Further, the population of the Konasheher is estimated at 267,000 while the Muslim population in the Xingjang population at 12 million; it should be realized as the well, the province has other ethnic minorities but Uyghurs form at least half of the population.

Bad press is the last thing the Beijing government needs about its Uyghur population because of previous and continuing reports about the negative treatment of the Muslim minority, the discrimination its being subjected to and from and its alleged indoctrination in internment camps.