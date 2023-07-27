What is Prigozhin doing at Russia-Africa Summit?

ALBAWABA - A photo of Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin has taken the internet by storm after he was seen posing for an image with a member of the Central African Republic's delegation at the Russia-Africa Summit.

The photo showing Prigozhin attending the Russia-Africa Summit brought back questions about whether the relationship between the Wagner chief and Russian President Vladimir Putin is back to its normal stance.

About a month ago, the Wagner chief started a rebellion against the Russian forces after Prigozhin claimed that the Russian army launched an airstrike hitting places near their camp and killing a number of their troops.

Russian media publish this screenshot of Prigozhin reportedly meeting with representatives of the Central African Republic at the Russia-Africa summit in St Petersburg. (This means that Prigozhin is in Russia and freely visits an official event where Putin also spoke). pic.twitter.com/SKyaN5RTjr July 27, 2023

The presence of Prigozhin in St Petersburg has raised eyebrows among many people who thought the Wagner group leader should be in Belarus right now after triggering the rebellion on June 23.

About Russia-Africa Summit:

Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts the second Russia-Africa Summit, with the war in Ukraine and food security being a top priority, especially after Russia's decision to withdraw from an international grain deal last week.

The Russia-Africa Summit will be held in Russia for two days; July 27 and 28.