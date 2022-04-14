What's Really Happening in China! Shocking Videos Emerge From Shanghai

Covid-19 cases have been increasing widely in China following a two-year stability in infections, and despite vaccine shots and boosters. As of last month, partial and full lockdowns were imposed in over 23 cities including the country's biggest city Shanghai.

According to Chinese officials, this wave is the worst since the virus broke out inside China's Wuhan back in 2019. Shanghai, which has 17 million residents, reported over 2000 cases on Wednesday.

Amid imposed and extended lockdown, some families in Shanghai are forced not to leave their homes and are now facing food shortages leading to anger as people took to the streets to protest the lack of food and main life products.

Its called 'The silent protest'. One person moved his empty fridge to his balcony and opened its door to protest the lack of food as people are banned from leaving their houses amid harsh lockdown measures imposed by the Chinese government to control the Covid-19 crisis.

COVID-19 LOCKDOWN - SHANGHAI: The quarantined #Shanghai People are starving, but all food are wasted in Logistics warehouse, man-made disaster. pic.twitter.com/PY6AWOeXft — Himalaya News Voices 🚨 (@himalayavoices) April 8, 2022

Since the start of the lockdown in China's Shanghai, people have been sharing horrific, unverified videos from the city.

One video widely shared online shows tons of food and products being lay in wast in a logistics warehouse while people starve in their homes.

Another video shared on Twitter shows people running to grab a box of food and medicines seeming helpless while fighting to get anything from the country's supermarkets after a week of lockdown.

NEW - Shanghai's inhuman "zero-COVID" lockdown leaves residents desperate for food and medicines.



Authorities now say they will ease restrictions after another mass test in China's most populous city.pic.twitter.com/3VlV970kUo — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) April 9, 2022

Another shocking clip shows a doctor who collapsed after working hard at an isolation center and was carried off by patients for help.

A person has shared a clip of what he called a 'detention camp' claiming that people who test positive for Covid-19 are forced out of their homes and kept in the centers regarding how dangerous the cases there might be.

Another video the most to raise anger and controversy, shows Chinese authorities wearing hazmat suits while lifting up dead dogs found on the streets.

If human being are locked up



Separated,

Beaten up,

Starved,

Terrified,

…



During lockdown in pandemic

In PR China



How about dogs and cats?



Here you are👇

😭😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/nDxDfckfjv — Joeq桥 (@direkchannel) April 10, 2022

On April 12, Covid-19 cases shot up to 22,348 daily. 97% of those cases are founded in isolated quarantine sites. However, Shanghai announced the easing of lockdown in some areas. It is the first time a region in China that loosens lockdown.

The daily Covid-19 cases in China are up to 29,317 which is the most since the pandemic began in November 2019.