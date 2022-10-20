When Will Crimes Against Women End in Middle East?

Killing women have been always a huge issue in the Middle East. Every once in a while a new crime is reported against a woman. In a few weeks, at least five crimes and attacks against women were marked in the region.

In Egypt, Kholoud Al-Sayyed Hasan was killed at the hands of her fiance after her decision to break up with him. Another victim, identified as W. A., got her face burnt at the hands of a man whom she refused his marriage proposal.

In Yemen, a woman was killed in a cold blood in front of her kids after a thief entered her house to steal it.

In Lebanon, another woman was shot dead at the hands of her husband for unknown reasons.

In Jordan, a young female shared a video online calling authorities to interfere after accusing a man of attempting to kill her saying that earlier he set her building on fire. She also accused him of allegedly stealing her phone.

#ريما_عنان



ضحية كلمة لا للارتباط بمحِرم في #الجزائر سكب البىْرْين عليها في الشارع و حرقها انتقاماً لرفضه ؟؟



متى تتبدل الادوار في مسرح الشارع ؟

#أوقفوا_قتل_النساء pic.twitter.com/lD90TOecPq — هُــــنيدة (@Free_soul4777) October 18, 2022

The targeting of women hasn't ended here. In Algeria, a woman, named Rema Anan, miraculously survived death after her neighbour set her on fire for refusing to marry him.

According to Algerian media, Rema was heading to her school, where she teaches the French language when the attack threw fuel on her and set her on fire.

Crimes and violence against women have been on the rise in the latest years in the Middle East despite activists' calls to impose new-more strict laws against attackers with the aim to curb violence and femicide crimes.

According to a study, at least 35% of women in the MENA region have experienced some form of violence by an intimate partner during their lifetime.