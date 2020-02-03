Where Is the Border Between Blatant Racism and Safety Precautions in the Wake of the Coronavirus?

In the wake of the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, some countries are evacuating their citizens from China. At the same time, people calling on their governments to ban Chinese travelers from entering their borders as a way to prevent the contagious disease from spreading in their countries.

Reactions to the virus have sparked a debate over where the line falls between racist sentiment and legitimate precautions.

#coronavirus #wuhan #china



To all The poeple who Play The Race and Rassismus Card now. Shame on you.



Stop flights and Close Borders to save millions of poeple is Not racist!!



China is The outbrake of The Virus thats a fact! And ITS because of There Hygiene problems!!



Fu — Kaarmy (@Kaarmy93) February 3, 2020

@NigeriaGov #coronavirus is spreading fast. It's time to stop flights from China to Nigeria. Stopping these flights IS NOT BEING RACIST. It's about protecting Nigerians. #Nigeria — Orsha Nor Gu Omotoi Emo Zei🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@OrshaZ) February 3, 2020

While several countries have started evacuating their citizens from Wuhan and other neighboring cities, many people across the world demanded that their governments stop all travel from China, saying that their calls aim to protect as many people as possible and that they "aren't xenophobic and never wish to make Chinese travelers feel unwanted."

cool cool cool cool cool pic.twitter.com/GN3iKrn3SN — Jackie Luo (@jackiehluo) January 26, 2020

Yet, British, American, Australian and Canadian news outlets reported many incidents of people of Chinese descent being subjected to racist comments, including in their workplaces.

The internet was flooded with photos of restaurants and coffee shops with signs stating that they "don't serve Chinese people" over fear of the novel 2019 coronavirus. Some people online have been also blaming Chinese people for the virus, claiming that their animal-dependent diet is responsible for the new outbreak.

#coronavirus being called the Chinese virus, and Yellow Alert by some media in #France. With two newly discovered cases in the UK, I wonder how long it takes till 'yellow' people like myself will be looked at with suspicion and even resentment here... pic.twitter.com/foj27VQ31C — Nga Pham (@ngaphambbc) January 31, 2020

Today a patient made jokes about not shaking my hand because of #coronavirus. In front of my team.



I have not left Australia. This is not sensible public health precautions. This is #racism. https://t.co/y8Odj68ovL — Rhea Liang (@LiangRhea) January 30, 2020

Last week, a Danish newspaper refused to apologize to China after it published a corona-related cartoon that was perceived as insulting, where stars on the Chinese flag were replaced with germ symbols.

Additionally, a French daily used the term "the Yellow Alert" on its front page last January facing furious backlash for what was perceived as a racist headline.

Newspaper refuses to apologise after publishing 'insulting' cartoon depicting Chinese flag with 'images of coronavirus' instead of stars #CoronavirusOutbreak https://t.co/o6K53Lc3vl — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) January 29, 2020

While the coronavirus appears to be highly contagious, it is not thought to be as deadly as other respiratory illnesses, including the flu. For this reason the global reaction of extreme precautionary measures is being described as exaggerated and stemming mostly out of fear and worry.

But as the coronavirus continues to be mysterious and unfamiliar, it's becoming harder for people to see the line between treating Chinese nationals and people with Chinese heritage with respect and empathy, and between wanting to remain safe and taking the needed measures to protect themselves from the virus by limiting travel to and from a region stricken with an epidemic disease.