While Coronavirus Cruise Passengers Are Offered Free Porn, Russian Woman Escapes Quarantine ‘Cages’

The adult website, CamSoda, offered free porn to the 7,300 passengers who have been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak on the Diamond Princess and World Dream cruise ships, which are docked in Japan and outside Hong Kong.

Free porn has been offered to cruise ship passengers quarantined with Coronavirus. Most popular search: “Nurse” — Alex DeWitt (@AlexDeWitt15) February 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Russia’s coronavirus patients have been locked up in cages, according to this Russian quarantine ‘cages’ escapee.

The 32-year old woman, Alla Ilyina, had been quarantined in St. Petersburg’s Botkinskaya clinic since she went for a check-up after visiting China’s Hainan seaside resort with a sore throat.

She tested negative for the coronavirus three times, and decided to take matters into her own hands when doctors insisted she had to stay.

Putin's ( @KremlinRussia ) Ru$$ia has found new treatment for coronavirus: jump from hospital window.✌ — BopoH (@Bopon71) February 12, 2020

“I drew up a map before and made a detailed plan. When evening came and the medical staff had let their guard down, I short-circuited the magnetic lock in my containment room and opened the door. I studied physics, which helped,” Ilyina explained.

Advantages of post-soviet education. — Varvara Pakhomenko (@Pakhomenko_V) February 12, 2020

“Our constitution guarantees freedom. I didn’t understand why I had to stay in a hospital cage,” she added.

Alla Ilyina drew a map of her escape from the Botskinskaya clinic. allasand / Instagram

Pissing myself at the map — ido (@idvck) February 12, 2020

In response to the incident, the president of the Axiom association of lawyer, Svetlana Savinova, said: “If there are no symptoms anymore, if the tests all come back negative, then doctors don’t’ have a legal right to keep a patient in quarantine, it is considered involuntary detention and abuse of office.”

Savinova also referred to Article 236 of Russia’s Criminal Code, which says that while Russians will be held accountable for violations of sanitary-epidemiological rules, they can only be charged if a transgression leads to mass disease, poisoning or death. In St. Petersburg, not a single case of the coronavirus has yet been identified.

On the other hand, doctors in favor of the stern quarantine policies argue that these strict rules are exactly what is keeping the number of Russians infected at zero.

“Her escape is shocking. This is a poorly thought out impulsive act that could have grave consequences,” infectious disease specialist, Vladislav Zhemchugov, said in a statement.

Russia, well-known for its fabulous healthcare system (complete with warning signs on balconies) only reports 2 cases for the entire country. They're also have a sterling reputation for reporting.

They must be doing just a bang-up job, otherwise they'd report more, right? — Mike (@Antidote4BS) February 12, 2020

Ilyina wasn’t the first patient to have escaped quarantine in Russia.

Last week, local media reported that a 34-year-old mother fled a hospital with her son in the southern city of Samara.