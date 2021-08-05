  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Why Is the US Govt Busy With a Whisky Bottle Pompeo Received From Japan?

Why Is the US Govt Busy With a Whisky Bottle Pompeo Received From Japan?

Published August 5th, 2021 - 10:15 GMT
Mike Pompeo
The former sec of state reportedly received a $5800 whisky bottle from Japan. (Albawaba: Riham Darwish)

Months after he left his position as US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo's name is back in the headlines after press reports mentioned him in a government investigation over an extravagant bottle of whisky he may have received from Japan during his year in the State Department.

Also ReadDoes Pompeo Really Have Clinton's Emails on ISIS, Al Jazeera, and Other MENA Probes to Share Before the Elections?Does Pompeo Really Have Clinton's Emails on ISIS, Al Jazeera, and Other MENA Probes to Share Before the Elections?

According to an official document that was issued by the State Department's Office of the Chief of Protocol, the former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, received a bottle of fine whisky from the government of Japan in June 2019, one that costs around $5,800 USD.

The investigation is trying to uncover the fate of the bottle as it has been labeled as "Disposition Unknown" in the document. While it is customary for state men to exchange such gifts with foreign governments, the bottle has stirred controversy since federal laws set a $390 limit for the cost of gifts allowed for US officials, or else they will have to purchase them.

Reuters reported that Pompeo's lawyer responded to questions over the whisky bottle saying that the former Secretary of State "has no recollection of receiving the bottle of whiskey and does not have any knowledge of what happened to it. He is also unaware of any inquiry into its whereabouts. He has no idea what the disposition was of this bottle of whiskey."

Also ReadDoes Pompeo Really Have Clinton's Emails on ISIS, Al Jazeera, and Other MENA Probes to Share Before the Elections?'Allah Rest His Soul'! Mike Pompeo Taunts Dead Iranian General Qasem Soleimani

In response to the news, many online users took the chance to attack the former US administration, accusing its officials of corruption, while others hoped that the investigation into the matter does not cost the US government more than the bottle's cost, suggesting that bureaucratic procedures into corruption often cost the country's budget more than the money actually in question.

Tags:USAJapanState DepartmentMike Pompeowhiskydiplomatic

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...