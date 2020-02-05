Who Says Money Can't Buy Love? Fake Amazon Dating App That 'Sells' People Goes Viral

A group of content creators collaborated with the animation company Thinko to create a satirical Dating service under the name of ‘Amazon Dating’.
i wasn’t having much luck with dating apps so i partnered with @amazon to make a better one 👀💘https://t.co/ticxR7j7CO— ani acopian (@aniacopian) February 4, 2020
The website looks eerily similar to Amazon's real site and has functional features that allow users to "buy" the featured dates.
come play with us at https://t.co/ticxR7j7CO pic.twitter.com/6V8eFY7s8S— ani acopian (@aniacopian) February 4, 2020
On it, users can "buy" people they want to date just as easily as they would a product, they can even choose a delivery option.
February 5, 2020
Every person who's "for sale" comes with a price, reviews, a description of hobbies, and even a drop down to choose how tall you want them to be.
finding love is HARD. i'm so hyped to partner with @amazondating to finally find the one!! also the 2-hour same-day delivery was such a nice touch #ad #amazondatingambassador pic.twitter.com/HWH4NTun7z— 🎷🦆 (@AnnaRussett) February 4, 2020
In response to the website, people found ‘Amazon Dating’ genius for drawing parallels with the toxic nature of online dating, while others found it a humorous parody of the online shopping website.
Hahaha he went from 49.95 to FREE pic.twitter.com/rJVohA0eo7— Sauleha صالحہ (@Sauliloquy1) February 4, 2020
Customer reviews section is the best part. Just like the real Amazon.— Kirill Zakharov (@kirillz) February 4, 2020
"I got pregnant so 0/10 would buy again"
On the other hand, some people said that putting a price on people, especially on black people during Black History Month, is problematic.
Why are white people worth more— Stefan Etienne (@StefanEtienne) February 4, 2020
who thought it'd be funny and edgy to purchase black women during black history monthhttps://t.co/tRu8svxgQ3— ebony (@ynobeturner) February 4, 2020
When asked if the dating website has any connection to the multinational e-commerce company, an Amazon spokesperson said they have "no comment" on Amazon Dating.
© 2000 - 2020 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)