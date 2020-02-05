  1. Home
Who Says Money Can't Buy Love? Fake Amazon Dating App That 'Sells' People Goes Viral

Salam Bustanji

Salam Bustanji

Published February 5th, 2020 - 05:24 GMT
Amazon Dating's front page looks eerily similar to the multinational eCommerce company Amazon.
Amazon Dating's front page looks eerily similar to the multinational eCommerce company Amazon.

A group of content creators collaborated with the animation company Thinko to create a satirical Dating service under the name of ‘Amazon Dating’. 

The website looks eerily similar to Amazon's real site and has functional features that allow users to "buy" the featured dates.

On it, users can "buy" people they want to date just as easily as they would a product, they can even choose a delivery option. 

Every person who's "for sale" comes with a price, reviews, a description of hobbies, and even a drop down to choose how tall you want them to be.

In response to the website, people found ‘Amazon Dating’ genius for drawing parallels with the toxic nature of online dating, while others found it a humorous parody of the online shopping website.

On the other hand, some people said that putting a price on people, especially on black people during Black History Month, is problematic. 

When asked if the dating website has any connection to the multinational e-commerce company, an Amazon spokesperson said they have "no comment" on Amazon Dating.


