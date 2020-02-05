Who Says Money Can't Buy Love? Fake Amazon Dating App That 'Sells' People Goes Viral

A group of content creators collaborated with the animation company Thinko to create a satirical Dating service under the name of ‘Amazon Dating’.

i wasn’t having much luck with dating apps so i partnered with @amazon to make a better one 👀💘https://t.co/ticxR7j7CO — ani acopian (@aniacopian) February 4, 2020

The website looks eerily similar to Amazon's real site and has functional features that allow users to "buy" the featured dates.

On it, users can "buy" people they want to date just as easily as they would a product, they can even choose a delivery option.

Every person who's "for sale" comes with a price, reviews, a description of hobbies, and even a drop down to choose how tall you want them to be.

finding love is HARD. i'm so hyped to partner with @amazondating to finally find the one!! also the 2-hour same-day delivery was such a nice touch #ad #amazondatingambassador pic.twitter.com/HWH4NTun7z — 🎷🦆 (@AnnaRussett) February 4, 2020

In response to the website, people found ‘Amazon Dating’ genius for drawing parallels with the toxic nature of online dating, while others found it a humorous parody of the online shopping website.

Hahaha he went from 49.95 to FREE pic.twitter.com/rJVohA0eo7 — Sauleha صالحہ (@Sauliloquy1) February 4, 2020

Customer reviews section is the best part. Just like the real Amazon.



"I got pregnant so 0/10 would buy again" — Kirill Zakharov (@kirillz) February 4, 2020

On the other hand, some people said that putting a price on people, especially on black people during Black History Month, is problematic.

Why are white people worth more — Stefan Etienne (@StefanEtienne) February 4, 2020

who thought it'd be funny and edgy to purchase black women during black history monthhttps://t.co/tRu8svxgQ3 — ebony (@ynobeturner) February 4, 2020

When asked if the dating website has any connection to the multinational e-commerce company, an Amazon spokesperson said they have "no comment" on Amazon Dating.