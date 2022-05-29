Who Is Winning the Twitter Poll War: Elon Musk vs AOC?

Among the many Twitter controversies triggered by the platform's soon-to-be owner, Elon Musk, is a poll he launched last Thursday before mentioning the Democratic congresswoman he does not seem to be a big fan of; Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also known as AOC.

On Twitter, Elon Musk posted a poll asking "a real question" to millions of his followers, asking whether they have "less trust" in politicians or billionaires, feeding the feud he has with AOC, who had previously lashed out against billionaires "with an ego problem".

.@aoc I dare you to run the same poll with your followers — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 27, 2022

After he posted the Twitter poll, Musk mentioned AOC and "dared" her to post a similar one to her followers. A request she continues to ignore four days later.

By the end of the 24-hour poll, 75.7% of the nearly 4 million voters said they trust politicians less than billionaires, making the Tesla and SpaceX CEO the winner of the one-sided competition.

The poll came only a few days after the congresswoman regarded as "progressive" gave an interview to Bloomberg, during which she expressed her desire to sell her Tesla 3 electric car, saying she had purchased it shortly before the COVID19 lockdowns in the Spring of 2020, to limit her carbon footprint during her routine trips from New York to Washington DC.

AOC then explained that she would love to switch to another American-made electric vehicle, one that is "made by unionized workers".

Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 29, 2022

By the end of last month, AOC had tweeted in criticism of billionaires, saying the surge of hate crimes in the United States is connected to "some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform".

In response to her tweet, Elon Musk had trolled saying "Stop hitting on me, I’m really shy", to which AOC responded later by saying she was referring to Meta's Mark Zuckerberg instead.