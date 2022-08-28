Who Wiped off the Mural of Shireen Abu Akleh?

A mural of the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by a bullet by Israeli army forces, was wiped off a wall in Baqa al-Gharbiyye city in occupied Palestine.

A black and white mural of Shireen Abu Akleh with the slogan 'coverage continues' were taken down as an unknown person or group had vandalized it by adding black paint on it.

Israeli occupation wiped off a mural of the Palestinian journalist Sherine Abu Akleh in Baqa al-Gharbiyye, occupied Palestinian lands.#JusticeForShireen pic.twitter.com/GGnVPT2O6y — DAYS OF PALESTINEᅠ (@DaysOfPal) August 27, 2022

"They want to kill her after they killed her..." a person tweeted as social media users and pro-Palestinian advocates expressed their anger over vandalizing the portrait of the Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh who was killed in the Jenin refugee camp in clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces.

However, others justified that the Al Jazeera journalist will remain in Palestinians' hearts and even if they wiped off her picture from the wall, they will never be able to erase the truth that they 'killed her'.

Roger Waters, an English musician, had paid tribute to Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by an Israeli sniper while she was covering a military raid into Jenin, during his concert in New York.

Under her huge name, which was displayed on screen during the British musician's concert, three facts were also displayed on the TV. "Location: Jenin, Palestine; Punishment: Death" and when it came to her crime the billboard read "Being Palestinian".

About Shireen Abu Akleh

Shireen Abu Akleh was a Palestinian-American journalist who worked as a reporter for the Arabic-language channel Al Jazeera for 25 years and was one of the most prominent names for reporting about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

She was born on April 3, 1971, in Jerusalem and killed on May 11, 2022, while wearing a blue vest with "PRESS" written on it and covering clashes in the Jenin refugee camp.