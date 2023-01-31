Who's allowed to carry firearm in Israel?

ALBAWABA - Amid ongoing tension between Israelis and Palestinians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plan to arm more Israelis by easing regulation on weapon licenses.

Two shootings took different places in Jerusalem; one outside a synagogue and the second in the City of David archaeological site, killing 7 people and injuring 5 others in total.

The Thing reports “Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu further announced plans to make it easier for Israelis to carry firearms, arguing that "heroic, armed and trained civilians save lives" — Mlatha Mxolisi (@mgmlatha) January 31, 2023

Following the separate shootings which came as a response to Israeli forces' raid in the Jenin refugee camp killing 10 Palestinians and wounding 20, Netanyahu met with his cabinet and is planning to give the green light for more Israelis to carry firearms.

Many people decried Netanyahu's decision saying it is an official and direct incitement of violence.

According to an Israeli government website, until this moment, there are certain criteria for citizens to get a license for a personal firearm: