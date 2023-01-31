Who's allowed to carry firearm in Israel?

  1. Home
ALBAWABA - Amid ongoing tension between Israelis and Palestinians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced his plan to arm more Israelis by easing regulation on weapon licenses.

Two shootings took different places in Jerusalem; one outside a synagogue and the second in the City of David archaeological site, killing 7 people and injuring 5 others in total.

Following the separate shootings which came as a response to Israeli forces' raid in the Jenin refugee camp killing 10 Palestinians and wounding 20, Netanyahu met with his cabinet and is planning to give the green light for more Israelis to carry firearms.

Many people decried Netanyahu's decision saying it is an official and direct incitement of violence.

According to an Israeli government website, until this moment, there are certain criteria for citizens to get a license for a personal firearm:

  1. A person must be a citizen or permanent resident, who has been in Israel for at least three years prior to their application for a firearm license.
  2. Basic knowledge of Hebrew
  3. Health declaration signed by a medical doctor.
  4. Completion of the required firearm training
  5. Minimum age of 27, not including those who served in the IDF or national service where the minimum age is 21.
