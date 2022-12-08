Who's Heinrich XIII, mastermind of Germany's failed coup?

ALBAWABA - German authorities announced the arrest of at least 25 far-right activists and military officers for allegedly plotting to overthrow the government, with the mastermind identified as Prince Heinrich XIII.

According to BBC, Heinrich XIII is known as Prince of Reuss, who is alleged to have been central to the group's plan to topple the government. But who is Heinrich XIII?

Heinrich XIII, a self-styled prince, is believed to belong to a very old aristocratic family that goes back to the 12th Century, the House of Ruess.

His descendants once ruled over parts of eastern Germany, Sky News reported.

Heinrich XIII's family rule ended when the country became a republic and their land became part of the state of Thuringia in 1920.

Now, he is believed to be the mastermind of the coup, as he wants to allegedly restore the glory of his ancestors.

Sources also added that his all male cousins are named Heinrich (Henry), with the first child of each century known as Heinrich I, the second Heinrich II and so on.

Some of the people arrested by the German police are members of the extremist Reichsbürger [Citizens of the Reich] movement. More than 3,000 police officers took part in raids across the country.