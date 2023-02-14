  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Why all mass shooters are men?

Why all mass shooters are men?

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published February 14th, 2023 - 04:35 GMT
Michigan State University
Police and emergency vehicles are on the scene of an active shooter situation on the campus of Michigan State University on February 13, 2023 in Lansing, Michigan. Bill Pugliano/Getty Images/AFP

ALBAWABA - "Why all mass shooters are men?" a question that has been trending on Twitter hours after the latest mass shooting that took place at Michigan State University.

Also ReadPolice report mass shooting in California's Monterey ParkPolice report mass shooting in California's Monterey Park

Three people were killed and 5 others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at the university campus on Monday night. The shooter fatally shot himself after an hours-long manhunt by the police.

"This truly has been a nightmare we’re living tonight," Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department said following the mass shooting. 

The 43-year-old Anthony McRae was confronted by police off campus before killing himself with a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," the deputy chief added according to the Associated Press.

According to officials, wounded people are in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Multiple people wondered on social media why almost all mass shootings are carried out by men. A person wrote: "Again, the mass shooter is never a woman." Another said: "I wonder why all the mass shooters are men? .... oh wait, I know why that is..."

A Twitter user also questioned: "There's a reason why mass shooters are men."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the U.S. reported 647 mass shootings in 2022. at least 44,000 people were killed last year due to gun violence.

Tags:Michigan State Universitymass shootingShootingUSUniversity

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...