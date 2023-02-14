ALBAWABA - "Why all mass shooters are men?" a question that has been trending on Twitter hours after the latest mass shooting that took place at Michigan State University.

Three people were killed and 5 others were wounded after a gunman opened fire at the university campus on Monday night. The shooter fatally shot himself after an hours-long manhunt by the police.

"This truly has been a nightmare we’re living tonight," Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of the campus police department said following the mass shooting.

The 43-year-old Anthony McRae was confronted by police off campus before killing himself with a "self-inflicted gunshot wound," the deputy chief added according to the Associated Press.

According to officials, wounded people are in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Multiple people wondered on social media why almost all mass shootings are carried out by men. A person wrote: "Again, the mass shooter is never a woman." Another said: "I wonder why all the mass shooters are men? .... oh wait, I know why that is..."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the U.S. reported 647 mass shootings in 2022. at least 44,000 people were killed last year due to gun violence.