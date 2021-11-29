  1. Home
Why Are The Faces of These Public Figures Covered in Cuts and Bruises?

Published November 29th, 2021 - 01:11 GMT
The photoshopped photos were used as part of an EU campaign to end violence against women
Hig-profile figures' photos were doctored by artist AleXsandro Palombo. (AleXsandro Palombo)
The photoshopped images were used as part of an EU campaign to end violence against women

Multiple photoshopped images were shared on social media showing the faces of multiple world female leaders and royals, including Kate Middleton, Kamala Harris and Queen Letizia of Spain, covered in cuts and bruises.

The photoshopped images were used as part of an EU campaign to end violence against women, the Daily Mail reported.

The photos showing horrible female public figures being subjected to domestic violence were seen on bus stops and buildings in Milan and the Spanish southern coastal town of Los Alcazares.

However, Kensington Palace said that it was unaware that the image of the Duchess was used as part of the campaign, The Sun revealed.

The photoshopped images of high-profile women, including European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, were used with huge phrase reading: “SHE REPORTED HIM” can be seen in red and white colors.

A small note was also written down the image in small font: 'But nobody believed her – but she was left alone. But she was not protected – but he was not stopped. But she was killed anyway.’

Several reactions were flooded on social media with people hailing the use of public female figures saying that it makes poor women's voices more believable and heard.

While others have disagreed saying domestic violence is a gender-based issue. A twitter user also slammed the use of royal family and public figures’ photos without permission.

The photos were doctored by artist AleXsandro Palombo, according to TMZ. He said that he wishes to "draw attention to the poor responses from politics regarding the problem of gender-based violence and highlight the ineffectiveness of the support and protection system to the victims."

