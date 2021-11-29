Why Are The Faces of These Public Figures Covered in Cuts and Bruises?

Multiple photoshopped images were shared on social media showing the faces of multiple world female leaders and royals, including Kate Middleton, Kamala Harris and Queen Letizia of Spain, covered in cuts and bruises.

The photoshopped images were used as part of an EU campaign to end violence against women, the Daily Mail reported.

Domestic violence campaign uses photoshopped pics of Kamala, Kate Middletonhttps://t.co/5vFdE8G197 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 26, 2021

The photos showing horrible female public figures being subjected to domestic violence were seen on bus stops and buildings in Milan and the Spanish southern coastal town of Los Alcazares.

However, Kensington Palace said that it was unaware that the image of the Duchess was used as part of the campaign, The Sun revealed.

Kamala Harris, Kate Middleton Photos Doctored in Domestic Violence Campaign https://t.co/6V700i6HkT pic.twitter.com/mQp9BN7q4Z — Lorraine Jo King (@lahlahbean) November 26, 2021

The photoshopped images of high-profile women, including European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, were used with huge phrase reading: “SHE REPORTED HIM” can be seen in red and white colors.

A small note was also written down the image in small font: 'But nobody believed her – but she was left alone. But she was not protected – but he was not stopped. But she was killed anyway.’

Whilst well intentioned, it's really problematic to use doctored faces of the rich & famous to show that victims should be believed. Poor women with no immigration status should be believed. https://t.co/TgNE6kcrK7 — Dr Charlotte Proudman (@DrProudman) November 26, 2021

Several reactions were flooded on social media with people hailing the use of public female figures saying that it makes poor women's voices more believable and heard.

While others have disagreed saying domestic violence is a gender-based issue. A twitter user also slammed the use of royal family and public figures’ photos without permission.

Are male victims believed / believed more than female victims?



No, they aren’t.



*Isn’t the real issue how are these crimes investigated, how can they be proved, rather than women not believed?*



IMO the use of famous people was to get attention. If only they had used males too. https://t.co/YkCMiBS94N — Debora Montesoro (@DeboraMontesoro) November 26, 2021

The photos were doctored by artist AleXsandro Palombo, according to TMZ. He said that he wishes to "draw attention to the poor responses from politics regarding the problem of gender-based violence and highlight the ineffectiveness of the support and protection system to the victims."