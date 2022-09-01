Why are North Koreans Being Sent to Ukraine?

More and more reports are emerging every week confirming the arrival of thousands of North Koreans to east Ukrainian territories that have fallen under Russian control since the beginning of the invasion last February.

North Korean workers delegated to east Ukraine are believed to support Russia's efforts to rebuild towns and areas affected by months of shelling, as Russia attempts to impose full sovereignty throughout east Ukraine.

Last month, the Russian ambassador to North Korea hinted in a press interview that Russia's openness to the idea stems from his at-war country's need for "inexpensive skilled laborers who can work in the most difficult situations".

In August 2022, North Korea also offered the Russians to deploy around 100,000 volunteer soldiers to fight alongside the Russians in the ongoing fight across Ukraine.

The news has been received with growing fears of a more brutal battle in eastern Ukraine, especially since North Korea has some of the most trained and strict soldiers, making its army the world's 4th largest with more than 1.3 million.