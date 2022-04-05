Why Did Biden Call Rupert Murdoch ‘The Most Dangerous Man’ in the World?

A new book that is yet to be published next May by two New York Times reporters sheds light on a number of aspects related to the political scene in the United States during Joe Biden's first year in the White House, including his fierce attacks on the media tycoon Rupert Murdoch.

According to the book titled This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for America’s Future by New York Times' political correspondents Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns, US President Joe Biden has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the American businessman known for founding the conservative media network Fox, Rupert Murdoch, calling him "the most dangerous man in the world" at times, and "one of the most destructive forces in the US" at others.

The book has delved deeply into conversations that took place in the White House throughout 2021, which mark the first year for the Biden administration in office.

Stressing the heavy toll left by the former administration of Donald Trump on American politics, the book does highlight the different ramifications of severe political polarization, often fueled by pro-Trump media outlets, particularly Fox News.

For several years, Fox News' political commentators and news coverage have been perceived as supportive of Donald Trump and the controversial decisions he took during his four years in office.

However, conservative media outlets have stirred debates in recent years for their role in inflaming the US society amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the George Floyd murder case resulting in Black Lives Matter protests, and finally, the chaos witnessed amid the November 2020 Presidential elections, leading to the Jan 6th insurrection of the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

While excerpts of the book acknowledge that Joe Biden has never mentioned Fox's Rupert Murdoch in a public statement before, it cites conversations between both writers of the book and President Joe Biden, in which he weighed on what he believes is the negative role played by Rupert Murdoch and Fox News in US politics.