Why Was This Iraqi Journalist Brutally Attacked After Her TV Interview?

Leaving TV studios in the Karada neighborhood where she was a guest discussing the involvement of militia groups in Iraqi politics, activist and journalist Amira Al-Jaber was surrounded by a number of armed men who brutally attacked her; leaving her with major injuries.

According to many social media reports, the attack on Al-Jaber is closely linked to her continuous criticism of armed militias that are active in Iraq, particularly their involvement in local politics.

Social media users pointed accusations at the same militias Al-Jaber often criticizes, saying that "their lack of tolerance to criticism and their terror-driven methods of silencing other voices are not different from those is ISIS, the group they claim to fight."

Additionally, the British ambassador to Iraq tweeted in solidarity with Amira Al-Jaber, urging authorities to persecute the attackers and to ensure a better environment for press freedom in the country.

Translation: "It's terrifying to hear reports of the violent attack against the journalist Amira Al-Jaber in Baghdad. People who commit such atrocities should be held accountable as no one is above the law. Protecting the freedom of the press is very crucial for the country's stability and should help in creating the right atmosphere for free and fair elections."

Over the last several months, dozens of other activists have been either attacked or killed in different incidents, all relating to their firm stances against armed groups in Iraq, and their calls for a civil democratic state in the country.