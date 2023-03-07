World’s richest cat has a net worth of $100m

ALBAWABA - Nala is an 8-year-old Siamese/Tabby-mix cat, a social media star who is constantly in the limelight.

The California feline and social media sensation has a Guinness World Record for the most followers on Instagram for a cat.



With 4.4 million Instagram followers and a $100 million net worth, Nala beat singer Taylor Swift’s Scottish Fold Olivia Benson worth $97 million.



How did Nala meet her owners?

A 5-month-old kitten, Nala was adopted by Pookie, who was then a master’s student, from an animal shelter in 2010.

On the recommendation of her sister and to capture Nala’s heartwarming cuteness, Pookie created an Instagram account on a whim in 2012.

Pookie set up the cat's famous account to share her photos with friends and family in 2012, but did not dream of receiving the attention received today.

Since then, Nala has inspired a cat food brand, promoting its goods and earning her owner $100 million from the brand.