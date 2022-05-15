Is the World Ending? What's Behind Egypt's Great Sphinx Closed Eyes?

The world has opened its eyes to an event that might change the whole universe, a phenomenon that has never happened before. The Great Sphinx of Giza was seen with both of its eyes closed as if it is falling into a deep sleep. According to early mythology if the Great Sphinx closes its eyes; several events will follow and will change the world in the coming period.

Social media users have gone wild and started a huge argument to know what exactly happened to the Great Sphinx, which is located in Egypt's Al Giza Desert, and how did this thing happen. Egyptians revealed that the Great Sphinx hasn't undergone any restoration operations in recent months.

People who shared the photos of the Great Sphinx with its eyes closed claimed that this phenomenon happened without any human interference saying that a major event will follow in the near future. A person Tweeted: "According to ancient mythology, the Sphinx shall close his eyes at the end of time, as a sign of great events to follow."

On the other hand, others have rejected the photos shared widely online saying that the Great Sphinx didn't close its eyes or fall asleep, but these photos were photoshopped and they are fake adding that the person who created them did it just to get famous online and to create a debate.

However, the Egyptian authorities have interfered to end the rumors shared online. The Ministry of Antiquities confirmed to "Erm News" that the images which were widely shared are not real, and were modified using Photoshop.

Several hashtags were shared on social media including "#ابو_الهول - the Great Sphinx and #abu_elhwal" where some people took advantage of the incident to create their own MEMEs and share them online.

يعني الراجل مطبق بقاله ٧٠٠٠سنه

— 💙إبن أخت صاحب تويتر 💙 (@Amir___Moon) May 15, 2022

Translation: "The man has been awake for about 7000 years, I think he has the right to take a nap."

The reason behind photoshopping the Great Sphinx's images has not been revealed yet while some of the claims say it was just for the trend and fame. However, one narrative suggested that the person did it to support and improve the tourism sector in the country.

Despite the government's denial of the shared-fake images of the Great Sphinx, a social media user went in person and took a video from the location showing that the eyes of the Great Sphinx are still open denying all the allegations.

About the Great Sphinx of Giza:

The Great Sphinx of Giza is a limestone statue of a reclining sphinx, a mythical creature with the head of a human, and the body of a lion.

The Sphinx is the oldest known monumental sculpture in Egypt and one of the most recognizable statues in the world. The archaeological evidence suggests that it was created by ancient Egyptians of the Old Kingdom during the reign of Khafre (c. 2558–2532 BC).