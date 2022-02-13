'World War III' MEMEs Burst on Social Media

Hashtags related to a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine have been circulating the internet since the start of the tension between the two countries. The latest one was widely shared claiming a possible world war following US report that Russia will conduct the attack against Ukraine this ‘WEDNESDAY’.

“#WorldWar3, #WWIII, #WW3, and #الحرب_العالمية_الثالثة” hashtags are now viral on social media as people using them to either post MEMEs or to express their feelings about an alleged upcoming war if Russia decided to move forward with its decision to attack Ukraine.

A credible intelligence report has claimed earlier that the Russian president Vladimir Putin is planning to invade Ukraine on Wednesday. Following the suggestion, the US president had a one-hour-long phone call with the Russian counterpart in order to prevent the possible war.

The US Secret Service, CIA, and the Pentagon are said to have received intel of an 'exceptionally detailed' invasion plan, scheduled for February 16, the German newspaper Der Spiegel reported.

Growing Russian aggression against Ukraine is due to the possibility of allowing Kyiv to become a NATO ally as Putin warned 3 years ago that if it joins; the conflict could turn nuclear.

According to data shared by the BBC, at least 130,000 Russian well-equipped troops are positioned near the border with Ukraine. Sources also suggested that Russian forces are weaponized with all arms needed starting from tanks and artillery to ammunition and air power.

People losing their shit about Russia and #WorldWarIII is trending on Twitter....



Shit...this is just a reboot of my entire childhood through the 70s and 80s with us all waiting for The Bomb to drop.



Ain't nothing original anymore, Fuckers will reboot anything. pic.twitter.com/sVCiieq5Lz — Jack Morrison (@BritBear75) February 12, 2022

Thousands of Ukrainian civilians have volunteered to learn how to use weapons in order to participate in defending their lands against any Russian aggression as people were seen attending a military exercise near Kyiv on February 5. The Ukrainian government has also said that it is ready to arm all civilians to respond to possible Invasion by Russia.

The Pentagon on Friday agreed on sending extra 3,000 American troops to Poland, bringing the total number of reinforcements sent to Europe in the past two weeks to 5,000.

European countries along with the US have called Putin to de-escalate tension with Ukraine and remove the troops from the border; They further warned Putin of imposing severe economic and personal sanctions if Russia invades Ukraine.