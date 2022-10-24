World's most famous paintings vandalized

  1. Home
Published October 24th, 2022 - 09:00 GMT
paintings
A handout picture from the Just Stop Oil climate campaign group shows activists with their hands glued to the wall under Vincent van Gogh's "Sunflowers" after throwing tomato soup on the painting at the National Gallery in central London. (Photo by Handout / Just Stop Oil / AFP)

Environmental activists are protesting in some European capitals, some are spilling liquids on some of the world's top, most famous paintings. However, this move was strongly slammed by artists saying vandalizing art is wrong regarding the reasons.

Here are the world's top paintings that were vandalized.

Claude Monet's Les Meules painting

Two climate activists threw mashed potatoes at Claude Monet's work in Museum Barberini in Potsdam, Germany last Sunday. The Letzte Generation activists then glue their hands to the wall to protest climate change. One of the climate protesters said: "People are starving, people are freezing, people are dying."

According to reports, Monet's painting was auctioned for $110 million three years ago.

Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting

Activists threw tomato soup on Vincent van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting at the National Gallery in London, UK. The painting was unharmed due to the protecting glass. The two protesters are belonging to the Just Stop Oil coalition that aims to Government commitment to halting new fossil fuel licensing and production.

In 1987, Sunflowers painting was sold for about $40m at Christie’s in London. However, experts say nowadays it is worth several hundred million dollars.

Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa painting

The world's most famous painting 'Mona Lisa' was attacked after a man disguised as an elderly woman threw a custard pie at it on May 30th, 2022. 

A man who dressed up as an old woman in a wheelchair vandalized the world's masterpiece at the Louvre art gallery in Paris, France.

Climate activists and environmental protesters continue to raise awareness about climate change and the danger of using fuel. In the UK, some vegan activists entered multiple supermarkets and poured gallons of milk on the floor.

