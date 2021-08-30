Worst Winds in 16 Years: Hurricane Ida Rips Louisiana

  1. Home
Published August 30th, 2021 - 08:09 GMT
Tourists in New Orleans
Tourists in New Orleans, 29 August, 2021 (AFP Photo)

ALBAWABA – Hurricane Ida is ravaging Louisiana is it makes landfall. It is categorized as a Category 4 storm, beating across the state. 

US President Joe Biden has declared the area as a major disaster as Hurricane Ida lashes and creates havoc in the region.

More than 1 million are without electricity and this is likely to stay so for a while.

The social media has been rife in its coverage. One post states, and through security camera footage that streets and structures are flooded with water as the storm slams the Louisiana coast with battering winds.

In some cases, as reported in Laplace many residents are trapped in their homes due to floodwater caused by the Hurricane with one reported death so far with powerful winds ripping off part of the roof Lady of the Sea General Hospital with significant damage reported but no injuries.

All major cities such as New Orleans, Mississippi in Louisiana are having problem with electricity with some being completely cut off as flash-flooding continues.

This is the worst storm in 16 years as one post points out.

Its “terrible” and “destructive” with another saying “I feel sick to my stomach watching this hurricane”, with the storm likely to close the Port of Louisiana for weeks with “serious economic US impact”.

Still others are keeping a stiff upper lip with the World Central Kitchen in Louisiana aiming to provide food for 100,000 people.

 

