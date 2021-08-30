Worst Winds in 16 Years: Hurricane Ida Rips Louisiana

ALBAWABA – Hurricane Ida is ravaging Louisiana is it makes landfall. It is categorized as a Category 4 storm, beating across the state.

Security camera footage in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana, shows streets and structures flooded over the course of an hour, just before Hurricane Ida made landfall as a major Category 4 storm. https://t.co/J8RRAK2TUZ pic.twitter.com/cX5fCxtLq9 — ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2021 Hurricane #Ida blasts ashore as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the US reversing the flow of the Mississippi River as it rushes from the Louisiana coast into one of the nation’s most important industrial corridors.https://t.co/TWjB0t63Vu — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 30, 2021

US President Joe Biden has declared the area as a major disaster as Hurricane Ida lashes and creates havoc in the region.

Biden declares major disaster after Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana https://t.co/9ewRpOCCed pic.twitter.com/gbqo0FMsRD — Reuters (@Reuters) August 30, 2021

More than 1 million are without electricity and this is likely to stay so for a while.

After slamming into the Louisiana coast, Hurricane Ida's battering winds and dangerous storm surge has knocked out power to over 750,000 people. https://t.co/ZxjZRvHtTQ pic.twitter.com/scuKSKHjUR — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) August 30, 2021

The social media has been rife in its coverage. One post states, and through security camera footage that streets and structures are flooded with water as the storm slams the Louisiana coast with battering winds.

The first death from Hurricane Ida has been reported in Louisiana, in Ascension Parish, the sheriff sayshttps://t.co/dkLimUYtFd pic.twitter.com/QyQlKuVPpQ — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 30, 2021

In some cases, as reported in Laplace many residents are trapped in their homes due to floodwater caused by the Hurricane with one reported death so far with powerful winds ripping off part of the roof Lady of the Sea General Hospital with significant damage reported but no injuries.

More than a million customers without power in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida wreaks havoc upon the region https://t.co/745xcLarni — CNN (@CNN) August 30, 2021

All major cities such as New Orleans, Mississippi in Louisiana are having problem with electricity with some being completely cut off as flash-flooding continues.

Powerful winds from Hurricane Ida ripped off part of the roof of Lady of the Sea General Hospital in Cut Off, Louisiana. No injuries reported despite the significant damage.



LIVE UPDATES: https://t.co/0zP4BGLrrT pic.twitter.com/KD25PmBnMW — ABC News (@ABC) August 30, 2021

This is the worst storm in 16 years as one post points out.

16 years to the day, yet another terrible, destructive hurricane in Louisiana. I remember #Katrina like it was yesterday. “Heck of a job, Brownie.” It was the first time I realized the system was truly broken. My heart goes out to everyone out there sitting in the dark. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) August 30, 2021

Its “terrible” and “destructive” with another saying “I feel sick to my stomach watching this hurricane”, with the storm likely to close the Port of Louisiana for weeks with “serious economic US impact”.

Hurricane Ida has dropped to a Category 2 storm with maximum winds of 110 mph as it closes in on New Orleans, where power has been completely knocked out. More than 930,000 customers are without electricity across Louisiana, and 28,000 in Mississippi. https://t.co/fzkLpJeOdA — The Associated Press (@AP) August 30, 2021

Still others are keeping a stiff upper lip with the World Central Kitchen in Louisiana aiming to provide food for 100,000 people.