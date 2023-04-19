Yasmine Pahlavi rebuked over Israeli female soldier photo

ALBAWABA - Yasmine Pahlavi, wife of Reza Pahlavi, the last crown prince of the former Imperial State of Iran, was blasted on social media after posting a photo of a female Israeli soldier.

Pahlavi shared a story on her official Instagram account showing an IDF soldier from her latest visit to Jerusalem along with Reza Pahlavi on April 17 during which they met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The co-optation of the "Women, Life, Freedom" slogan internationally in one image.



Yasmine Pahlavi, Reza Pahlavi's wife, posting an Instagram story of a female IDF soldier during their visit to occupied East Jerusalem, with the hashtag #ZanZendegiAzadi (Women, Life, Freedom). pic.twitter.com/hntcLbuQ35 — Séamus Malekafzali (@Seamus_Malek) April 18, 2023

She wrote on the photo "Zan, Zendegi, Azadi" which means "Women, Life, Freedom" and is the main slogan of the current protests in Iran after the death of Mahsa Amini allegedly in the custody of the morality police in September.

The photo angered many pro-Palestinian activists who said that Israel has been targeting the freedom of Palestinian women. A person wrote: "Women in Palestine are constantly degraded and humiliated by Israel."

Another person highlighted that Yasmine Pahlavi shouldn't be supporting the freedom of an army that has kept millions of Palestinian under occupation for decades.

uff, this is very painful: representing peak patriarchy in brutally occupied territory and then using woman, life, freedom. https://t.co/7pC3qbPm9O — Frederike Geerdink (@fgeerdink) April 18, 2023

Reza Pahlavi hailed his visit to Israel and said that it aimed to deliver a message of friendship and peace from the Iranian people and engage Israeli water experts on ways to address the Iranian government's abuse of the country's natural resources. They also paid respects to the victims of the Holocaust on Yom HaShoah during the visit.