Yemeni girl sold for $140 as a "slave woman"

ALBAWABA - An abused 11-year-old Yemeni girl was sold as a "slave woman" by her family members after being "horrifically" tortured by her father and relatives.

According to human rights activists who exposed the story, the Yemeni girl was sold for 200,000 Yemeni riyals (about $140) as a "bondwoman".

Advocates added that the girl is named Ola Abdo Thabit Ghanem and she is aged 11 when she was horribly tortured at the hands of her father and stepmother before they sold her to an old man.

The young Yemeni girl also claimed that her stepmother killed her other sister and that her brother flee torture. Her father then sent her to her aunt's house in which she was also abused by her aunt and her husband.

Furthermore, sources added her aunt and her husband sold Ola to another old man as a "slave woman" for the same price "$140."

(Twitter)

Fake marriage contract

According to activists, the old man and his kids have abused the young Yemeni girl and when they felt their crimes will be exposed they faked a marriage contract of about 1 million Yemeni riyals ($3,995).

In the fake contract, the abusers had changed the age of the young Yemeni girl from 11 to 19 with the approval of her father. And according to sources, the father agreed with the old man to get rid of the girl by killing her before his wife helps her to escape and now she is hiding in one of the houses in the village.

The Ministry of Health in Yemen has released a medical report highlighting scars and abuse the Yemeni girl has faced in her family house and in the house of the old man she was sold to.