Yemeni man commits suicide bombing after family dispute

ALBAWABA - Yemeni man committed a suicide bombing killing himself and his wife after a family dispute in the capital Aden, police revealed on Tuesday.

Yemeni authorities added that the man and his wife, who were living in the Dar Sad district in the Aden Governorate, have been facing many problems forcing the wife to leave for her family's house.

However, after about a week, the Yemeni man asked his wife to meet near their house when they were seen fighting in the middle of the street before the husband donated a hand bomb and they both died.

يمني ينفذ تفجيرا انتحاريا "في زوجته".. والسبب خلافات أسرية

(( المصدر موقع سكاي نيوز))

August 15, 2023

The bodies of the man and the woman were transferred by authorities to the Al-Jumhuriah Hospital which confirmed the death of the couple.

Activists and women's rights advocates have taken it to social media to decry the death of the Yemeni wife at the hands of her husband, calling authorities for more strict laws against attackers and abusers.

Domestic violence cases have been still ongoing not only in Yemen but the in the Middle East in general. However, the latest in Aden was when a father forced his 10-year-old daughter into marrying an old man who in return was abusing her.