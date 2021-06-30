Israeli MP in Favor of 'Killing Jews Who Marry Non-Jews'

The question of interracial and interreligious marriages in Israel has always been outstanding, especially amongst ultra-orthodox Jews, who strongly oppose the mixing of Jews and non-Jews in terms of marriage.

מעל בימת הכנסת: ח"כ יצחק פינדרוס קורא לרצח "אנשים שגורמים להתבוללות". כן כן. pic.twitter.com/r5YhHaNrDh — ישראל פריי (@freyisrael1) June 28, 2021

Translation: "On the Knesset podium: MK Yitzhak Pindros called the murder of "people who cause assimilation." Yes, he did."

Recent debates have followed public remarks made by Israeli members of Knesset Yitzhak Pindros, who is representing the United Torah Judaism political party in the new Knesset.

The Israeli press has reported Pindros remarks during a speech he delivered at the Israeli parliament, in which he attacked interracial marriages, reportedly calling for the murder of Jews who choose to marry non-Jews. During his speech, Pindros praised a torah story where "a Jewish man and his non-Jewish lover were killed by a spear that was run through their intertwined genitals."

Israeli lawmaker Yitzhak Pindrus calls to genocide all “people who contribute to miscegenation” – praising a Bible myth of a murderer of a Jewish man and non-Jewish woman while they were making love – by running a spear through their intertwined genitals https://t.co/bJDHShv98D — David Sheen (@davidsheen) June 29, 2021

As soon as Pindros delivered his speech, online people took to Twitter to express their protest of his remarks, accusing him of being anti-assimilation and of repeating racist rhetoric against non-Jews.

Pindros strongly supports former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was ousted this month by a new political coalition led by right-wing leader Naftali Bennett and former journalist Yair Lapid.