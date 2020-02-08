‘You Are Sexually Assaulting Me’: Video of Tourist Being Arrested in Maldives for Wearing Bikini Goes Viral

A video in which a woman with a British accent struggles as Maldives police try to wrap a towel around her, dragging her away from the beach, went viral on social media.

The woman was arrested on the non-resort island of Maafushi, part of the Kaafu atoll in the Indian Ocean nation.

As they struggle to put her in handcuffs, she can be heard shouting in English: “You are sexually assaulting me,” while others watch her helplessly resist the arrest.

A tourist wearing a bikini on a beach in the Maldives is arrested and forcibly wrapped in a towel by beach cops enforcing Sharia attire even as they take liberties touching the woman all over her body.

Police said they received a complaint from a member of the public that a woman was “inappropriately clad” and “inebriated” while walking on the island’s main road.

The arrest prompted Maldives Police Service Commissioner Mohamed Hameed to make a public apology where he said: “Incident in Maafushi in which our officers restrained a female tourist seems to be badly handled.

“I apologize to the tourist and the public for this. The challenge I have taken up is to professionalize the police service and we are working on that."

Incident in Maafushi in which our officers restrained a female tourist seems to be badly handled. I apologise to the tourist & the public for this. The challenge I have taken up is to professionalise the police service & we are working on that. This matter is being investigated. — Mohamed Hameed (@M_Hameedh) February 6, 2020

According to the country's local news, the woman was arrested for "indecent exposure".

It reported that police suspected the woman to be "under the influence of alcohol".

Local news reported that while Maafushi is a popular tourist location, wearing bikinis is "strictly prohibited" on local islands. It is permitted in holiday resorts.

“Tourists on local islands are requested to respect the community’s cultural sensitivities and local regulations by restricting the wearing of swimwear to certain areas of the island where local communities live,” police said.

An inquiry into the incident has been launched to ensure “disproportionate measures are not implemented in such situations”.