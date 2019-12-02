'You Raped Me When I Was 14!' Yazidi Survivor Confronts ISIS Prisoner Who Assaulted Her

A Yazidi rape survivor confronted an ISIS prisoner who raped her five years prior, when the terrorist group infiltrated the Iraqi province of Nineveh in 2014. During an Iraqi TV program, the Yazidi woman, Ashwaq Haji Hamid, met her rapist who is currently serving his sentence in Iraqi prisons.

"You destroyed my life, I was 14 years old when you raped me," she told her rapist, crying. "I experienced the ugliest kinds of injustice. I was the age of your children. You stole my dreams.”

Ashwaq sighed before she fainted at the studio in the middle of her confrontation.

Shahad a Yazidi survivor escaped from ISIS couple wks ago, she was being raped and tortured by ISIS for 3 yrs. she passed today because of this torture and rape she faced by ISIS. She was a teenager when they captured her in 2014. pic.twitter.com/EY1YRA1UW6 — Nadia Murad (@NadiaMuradBasee) February 6, 2018

ISIS terrorized large areas of Anbar and Nineveh provinces in 2014, committing hundreds of inhumane massacres, especially against the Yazidis in Sinjar, who were forced to flee because of the brutality. Its members now linger in prisons, but the aftermath of the genocide still haunts its survivors.