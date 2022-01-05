Zainab Soleimani's Double Standards Mocked Again

Qasem Soleimani’s daughter, Zainab, is under the spotlight again after showing up following her statement on her father’s assassination anniversary while holding Apple's latest iPhone version.

The photo was virally shared online showing the daughter of slain Iranian general Qasem Soleimani holding the US-made iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Zeinab Soleimani, the daughter of top military officer Qassem Soleimani, vows to take revenge on America for killing her father and called to boycott American products, while holding the US-made iPhone 13 Pro Max. 😂



Death to America but long live American dollars? pic.twitter.com/4CZaRIWs2K — Hananya Naftali (@HananyaNaftali) January 5, 2022

Earlier in her statement on the second anniversary of Qasem’s killing, Zainab Soleimani vowed revenge from the US for assassinating her father, who was an Iranian military officer, who served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in a drone attack in 2020 in Iraq.

"Tonight, we vow to move closer, hand in hand, step by step, to the horizon of exacting ‘harsh revenge’ on enemies whose hands are stained with the blood (of Soleimani and Abu Mahdi),” Zeinab Soleimani said.

Zainab Soliemani was widely criticized online, with people lashing out at her for using an "American" iPhone while demanding "revenge" against the US for killing her father.

On the other hand, in 2020, people shared a bio that allegedly claimed that Zainab Soleimani, the daughter of the Iranian general, has an American passport and is a US citizen.

Moreover, this is not the first time Zainab Soleimani stirs debate or causes chaos across social media. A document was widely shared on Twitter during November revealing that Iranian general Qasem Soleimani’s daughter, Zeinab Soleimani, donated two million dollars to girls who voluntarily joined Hezbollah in what is called ‘Temporary Marriage.’

The document elaborated that Zeinab Soleimani has allocated an amount of two million dollars for the benefit of Hezbollah's social services. It further added that Soleimani’s daughter has ordered that the amount be allocated to support young women affiliated with Hezbollah and those who are about to get married. However, under specific conditions.

About Qasem Soleimani:

Qasem Soleimani was an Iranian military officer who served in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. From 1998 until his assassination in 2020, he was the commander of the Quds Force.

Soleimani was personally sanctioned by the United Nations and the European Union, and was designated as a terrorist by the United States in 2005.