Zaporizhzhia brings back painful Chernobyl memory

Published July 5th, 2023 - 10:26 GMT
Zaporizhzhia nuclear power planet
This handout SkySat image taken and released by Planet Labs PBC on June 6, 2023 shows reactors at Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest atomic facility, in Enerhodar. (Photo by Handout / 2023 Planet Labs PBC / AFP)
The Chernobyl disaster occurred in 1986 at the No. 4 reactor in the nuclear power plant.

ALBAWABA - With ongoing tension near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant between Russia and Ukraine and the fear of "catastrophic" results, people remembered the painful Chernobyl tragedy.

A social media user wrote amid rising tension regarding the nuclear plant: "Putin calculates the effects of Chernobyl will be repeated at Zaporizhzhia knowing the war will mean there is no one to put the fire out."

A Kenyan politician allegedly claimed that Russia is planning to attack Zaporizhzhia. He added: "We are staring at an eminent global crisis bigger than Chernobyl and Fukushima!"

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power planet

Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine. (Photo by Andrey BORODULIN / AFP)

Yesterday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian forces of placing objects resembling explosives on the roof of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Zelenskyy allegedly warned the international community that Russia is preparing to conduct an attack on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

He maintained: "The only source of danger to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is Russia and no one else."

On the other hand, Russia said that Ukraine's provocations at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant could have "catastrophic" results.

About the Chernobyl disaster:

The Chernobyl disaster was a nuclear accident that occurred on April 26, 1986, at the No. 4 reactor in the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, near the city of Pripyat in the north of the Ukrainian SSR in the Soviet Union.

It was named the world's worst-ever civil nuclear incident. The accident occurred during a safety test meant to measure the ability of the steam turbine to power the emergency feedwater pumps of an RBMK-type nuclear reactor. 

More than 100,000 people were evacuated from the region near the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant following the explosion.

