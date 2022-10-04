Zelenskyy: 'Which Elon Musk Do You Like More?'

In a tit-for-tat, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released a poll on his official Twitter account asking people 'which Elon Musk do you like more?' with two choices the first one was 'One who supports Ukraine' and the other one was 'One who supports Russia'.

The President of Ukraine shared the post following a controversial post by the Tesla founder asking social media users whether they think people who live in the Donbas & Crimea should have the right to decide if they want to join Russia. The Tweet went viral in a short time and Elon Musk was accused of supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.

Yesterday night, Elon Musk shared a thread with a first Tweet calling for another referendum in the Crimes and the Donbas regions to see if people want to join Russia or not. Earlier, Russia claimed to win 'sham' referendums in four Ukrainian areas, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia, and Kherson, allegedly saying that people vote in favour of joining Russia.

Elon Musk suggested his 'peace plan' which basically rules by re-doing elections of annexed regions under UN supervision, the controversial billionaire also added that Russia should leave if people voted against joining Russia.

Ukraine-Russia Peace:



- Redo elections of annexed regions under UN supervision. Russia leaves if that is will of the people.



- Crimea formally part of Russia, as it has been since 1783 (until Khrushchev’s mistake).



- Water supply to Crimea assured.



- Ukraine remains neutral. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 3, 2022

A high-ranking Ukrainian politician replied to Elon Musk's Tweet saying: "Are you trying to legitimize pseudo-referendums that took place at gunpoint under conditions of persecution, mass executions and torture? Bad path."

Furthermore, Musk justified his poll and suggestions by saying that he wants the UN to supervise the elections in the four Ukrainian regions.

Elon Musk weighing in on Russia/Ukraine since he is an expert in failed takeover attempts — John W. Rich (Fake Tech Exec) (@Cokedupoptions) October 3, 2022

The war in Ukraine has been going on for over seven months following Russian President Vladimir Putin's order of a 'special military operation' in Ukraine and his announcement of the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine, Donetsk and Luhansk.