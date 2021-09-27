Zero COVID-19 Cases: Are These 5 Countries Actually Pandemic-Free?

In a few weeks, the world will commemorate two years since the first known case of COVID-19 was traced in the Chinese city of Wuhan. The virus has since plagued hundreds of countries around the world, infecting more than 219 million people and killing near 5 million. Yet, five countries insist that none of their residents have contracted the disease.

17th SEPTEMBER 2021:

5 COUNTRIES WITHOUT CORONAVIRUS

1. North Korea 🇰🇵



2. Turkmenistan 🇹🇲



3. Tonga 🇹🇴



4. Tuvalu 🇹🇻



5. Nauru 🇳🇷



That's it apparently - and let's face it, it's actually 3 countries. — Louise Gallagher (@Cluelesslou) September 25, 2021

While it might be true that a few countries may have succeeded in isolating their nations from the rest of the world since the early months of 2020, eyes are now pointed at vaccination rates as signs of successful management of the global health crisis.

According to several online reports, based on official figures presented to the World Health Organizations, North Korea, Turkmenistan, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Nauru continue to report ZERO cases of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, North Korea has also not reported any data in regard to vaccination programs, suggesting that the country that has been largely isolated from the rest of the world even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic is not worried about the virus.

In Turkmenistan, about 41,993 vaccine doses have been administered in the country with a population nearing 6 million.

The Tonga island in Oceania is only about 104,494, yet around 27,477 of its people have been fully vaccinated, according to official figures.

Tonga's even smaller neighbor nation Tuvalu with a population of less than 12,000 has vaccinated near 40% of people.

Finally, Oceania's Nauru with a similar population to that of Tuvalu nearing 13,000 people has vaccinated 57.6% of the nation.

Table thought: discounting the propaganda machines of North Korea 🇰🇵 and Turkmenistan 🇹🇲, the only three #COVID19-free countries on earth are Tonga 🇹🇴, Tuvalu 🇹🇻 and Nauru 🇳🇷. — Alastair M. Redpath (@officialAliRed) September 20, 2021

However, many online people have doubted the fact that these countries actually have not experienced COVID-19 infections, accusing their governments of non-transparent reports that aim to show alleged success in handling the emergency.