Is America on The Verge of Another Political Earthquake?

In Arabic the term التاريخ يعيد نفسه", literary means history repeating itself! Of course this cannot happen. But it is the kind of tactical phrases, loosely, used in debates to enhance one’s arguments against the other, by pointing out the symmetrical circumstances and endings of two situations or events, separated by time and location.



Pondering the still unfolding ramifications of Donald Trump’s legacy, in his capacity as the 45th American President, especially on the US internal landscape, reminds one of some important events that, long time ago, have changed the course of history in that country and beyond.

White supremacist sentiments

He was willing to jeopardize and endanger the lives of even his own voting base in order to remain in the White House during an election year.



This is how history will record Donald Trump's legacy as the Forty-Fifth President of the United States.



Think about it. pic.twitter.com/wUbsRdUr6Z — Charles Coleman (@Charles35929981) January 28, 2022



Back in the second half of the 18th century, white supremacist sentiments reigning high in that country, received a devastating blow at the hands of Abraham Lincoln (R) the 16th American President, by signing the landmark Emancipation Proclamation that declared forever, free those slaves within the Confederacy in 1861. A four-year long civil war between the northern pros and southerner cons of slavery followed, leaving more than 200,000 troops killed on both sides.



Lincoln paid his life for his convictions. On 14 April 1865, one year into his second term, an actor named John Wilkes Booth, and pro-slavery militant from Maryland, shot him in the head while he was watching a play at the Ford’s Theater in Washington DC.



The abolishing of slavery, the ensuing civil war and the assassination of the President, were among the most significant turning points in America.

Today however, we have a world order that has become, for good or bad, so intertwined to the extent that many fortunes around the globe will be affected, in various degrees, by events taking place on the other side of the hemisphere.



Hence, close attention is being paid in many less influential countries of the other four continents to what has been happening in the US, the world number one superpower, since the end of WWII.



Other important milestones marking the path of America's recent history include, the Korean War in the early 1950s, the Vietnam War from the mid-1950s to the mid-1970s and the 11 September attacks in New York and Washington in 2001 that led to the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq soon afterwards.

Then comes Trump!



Then came the presidential elections in 2016 heralding the Trump era, which sooner proved to be another major turning point on the local American scene. His slogan “Make America great again” seemingly was aimed to tarnish the Obama presidency, deemed submissive by Trump, while actually it was nourishing memories of the good old by-gone days, when dark-skinned people and foreigners were fewer and less menacing!



Most of Trump’s initiatives, reactions and decisions during his four-year tenure, were described as unprecedented, or surprising or shocking, even to his country’s close allies in Europe. Remember the series of withdrawals he announced from a host of international accords, whether on climate change, world trade, the nuclear accord with Iran and other defense issues.



Trump never shied from making it clear that those decisions were made not just to undo the decisions and initiatives taken by his predecessor, Barak Obama, but also to efface their “negative” impact by firm action.



But his performance on June 6th of 2020, while he was delivering an inciting speech at a specially orchestrated rally, that questioned the results of the presidential elections, that he had just lost to (D) Joe Biden, will go into history, not just as another major turning point in American modern history, but as the equivalent of a political earthquake of 7 degrees on the Richter scale!



On that cold afternoon Trump was, unwittingly, echoing Mark Antony’s speech when the latter orated, in the words of Shakespeare, the death of Julius Caesar! Trump was, unwittingly, yet passionately, orating his own loss in the elections!



Therefore, it was no surprise that the whole world was watching, in disbelief and shock, the ensuing violent scenes depicting an ulterior attempt by his mob supporters to take over the Congress and force legislators, Democrats and Republicans, to revoke the results of the “ rigged” elections! Such scenes would have been expected in other “smaller” countries, where democracy is more preached than practiced, but not at the Capitol!

"The #Jan6 Capitol Hill protest/riot/insurrection has been a gold mine for Democrats in their never-ending quest to discredit former President Donald Trump. And it didn’t take long for the entertainment sector to capitalize on the day’s events."https://t.co/v4eONwmJwm — Liberty Nation (@libertynation) January 28, 2022



In 2024, the US will face a new decisive challenge, namely to chose a candidate for the presidency, excluding Biden, but not Trump! A possibility considered as a derailed miracle by his staunch supporters, and worse than a nightmare by the other camp. Nightmares vanish when you wake up, but this one, a remaking of Donald Trump will, make no mistake about it, culminate in a new revolution with, a God assigned mission, of reviving the American puritanical enterprise that existed before Abraham Lincoln’s revolution, 150 years ago!

In other words, if such a thing happens, it will not only change the ethno- multi-cultural, political and social fabric in the greatest thriving experience in human history, but will certainly shoot the international order, with its pluses and minuses, since the end of WWII, into a huge abyss.



2024 could be a good time for the agents of nemeses to tamper with the Pandora’s box thus ushering in the mother of all American turning points!

