On Economic Catastrophe and Hyper Digitalization in the GCC

Oil exporting countries are set to lose $270bn in revenues this year. Many are beginning to strategies as to the best way of avoiding a total economic catastrophe in the Middle East.

Jihad Azour, Director of the IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department, said at a recent online conference that some countries who have entered the countries are facing challenges in their abilities to design policies that can weather the shock. “This is going to be a challenging point, especially as the average amount of debt for oil-producing countries will move up to 95% of GDP this year.”

Rising debt is a feature for countries around the world and by no means particular to the Middle East. But some challenges could intensify the effects of rising debt levels and cause wider problems. The region hosts the largest number of refugees in the world, for example.

“They were able to save their lives in the first wave [of the virus], but we need to step-up on healthcare infrastructure,” Azour said. In Yemen, where the scale of the virus is difficult to confirm but, it appears, has been avoided with the WHO confirming around 1,600 confirmed cases.

The ability to implement policies that could strengthen public health services is in doubt.

Those in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, have long been looking to diversify their portfolios from oil-reliance to technology. In a recent conference on the future of the Qatari economy Joseph Abraham, Group Chief Executive Officer of the Commercial Bank of Qatar said that “there is a fundamental change in customer behavior."

“This is a window of opportunity to accelerate the digital agenda. I do believe that all of us will have to adapt to how we interact with clients. But it is also to ensure that [digital transformation] is throughout the organization, not just front-end. I’ve seen a few banks launch digital-only services and these have had a chequered history.”

For Abraham, the ease of customer experience is the most important factor, and this will come before any push towards a digital-only service, such as Monzo in the UK. But whether he will be proved correct in his rather optimistic view that COVID-19 could provide an opportunity is unclear. It presupposes are positive economic climate that can allow banks to invest in new technologies. No doubt he wants to be positive to clients, but limitations are likely not be in place, particularly for a through-company digital transformation of the type Abraham speaks.

Though client services are essential, there is still a problem over who the banks can invest in. The oil price-war between the GCC and Russia has forced oil prices down this year, even into negative numbers. So much of the GCC economies’ business plans are tied up with oil revenues that any growth in other sectors is unlikely.

Now, much of the strategies described by experts seem hopeful, perhaps foolishly so. Keen to keep clients and markets positive there is a risk that the discourse over the economic fallout becomes fanciful

One economist has said that in our push to solve short-term problems we risk missing the bigger picture. But, if a workforce is unable to contribute due to lockdowns, and if markets are shaky from the double-hit of an oil-price war and global recession, the short-term goals might be the only ones with the potential to be solved.