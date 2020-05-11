EU Marine Mission to Monitor Arms Embargo in Libya

By Dr. Rene Tebel

On Thursday, the German Bundestag approved the deployment of the Bundeswehr in Operation EUNAVFOR; European Union Naval Forces MED Mediterranean Irini. The mandate runs until 30 April 2021.

The German Bundeswehr will participate in the EU-led operation with 300 military personnel, initially with a P3C-Orion maritime patrol aircraft and staff personnel.

Germany will now join France and Luxembourg, which already launched the operation on 4 May with the French anti-aircraft frigate FS Jean Bart (D 615) and a patrol aircraft contributed by Luxembourg. Greece and Italy will contribute additional ships, Poland will provide airborne support and the European Satellite Centre (SatCen) will provide satellite imagery.

Operation IRINI is intended, on the one hand, to enforce the UN arms embargo against Libya, prevent the illegal oil trade and human smuggling and provide training for Libyan coastguards and navy.



Malta Today reports that Malta is surprisingly withdrawing from the EU maritime mission because it sees it as a unilateral measure against the government in Tripoli and its Turkish supporters. With this step, the island state is apparently trying to solve its migration problem through the goodwill of Ankara, Malta sees itself left alone by the EU.

