The French Bottleneck!

Through the French Revolution, the political system in France gradually transformed from a closed political system, governed by autocratic monarchies and imperial rule, to an open and democratic political system, built on the fundamental human principles of liberty, equality and plurality.

The political system in France evolved throughout the 18th, 19th and 20th centuries through the establishment of various republics, and through the adoption of successive constitutions.

The current political system in France in theory, guarantees the rights of citizenship and participation for all, and it regards freedom of expression, human rights, liberalism and social integration are as sacrosanct.

Research studies, opinions and analyses abound regarding the increasing protests in France that often turn into riots. What is quite clear in this context, is that there is a political bottleneck that many have attributed to increased economic and political liberalisation that have heightened awareness among both the educated and unemployed generations of youth.

The current conditions in France place it at a critical juncture in relation to freedom of expression and opinion, as it places a great limit on the fact that many of the scenes we have seen do not recur, as they not popularised or transmitted due to indirect restrictions on social media and other tools that promote collective awareness under the guise "Comprehensive Security Law".

There is no doubt that the recent demonstrations and subsequent riots in France have so far foreshadowed disastrous implications for the French Republic, and the greatest mystery is whether the participants are representative of the media only, or whether they are supported by political parties and unions.

The current situation clearly explains that we are witnessing a crisis that is managed with a mentality of mutual exclusion and the method of force in its management is available and permitted.

What has occurred in France recently has sowed doubts about the successes of the integrated renaissance project that historically delayed the transition of the French Revolution.

More importantly, the demonstrations and subsequent riots demonstrate that there has been a substantial decline in plurality and freedom of expression in favour of the augmentation of the classical and traditional trends that reinforce social tendencies towards narrower affiliations, and the apparent absence of thought to strengthen the relational system politically, culturally and socially.

Are we in the midst of witnessing several important, serious and intermittently small revolutions to achieve the desired outcomes? Or are we witnessing the solecisims of rushes to judgement and excitement?

Lara Ali Atoum is a columnist in the Jordan Times.

This article has been adapted from its original source.