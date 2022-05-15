Israel Will Continue to Fear Sherine Abu Akleh in Death as in Life

Sherine Abu Akleh is finally laid to rest deep in the mother earth of her beloved Jerusalem, one more nail in the heart of Zionists who finally killed her for daring to report the Israeli atrocities against the Palestinians.



Her life turned out to be a tragedy right up to the last minute because her death by an Israeli military sniper in Jenin quickly become a symbol of Palestinian resistance against occupation in the West Bank, Gaza and the Arab territories inside Israel.

Israeli occupation terrorists not only killed the journalist @ShireenNasri ! But is attacking her funeral rn ! Hitting people who are holding her body on their shoulders !#FreePalestine 🇵🇸 #شيرين_ابو_عاقلة pic.twitter.com/XUv48J7o8Y — Mina Dahmani🇩🇿 (@MinaDahmani2) May 13, 2022

There is no other way of saying it, the Israeli establishment, its prized politicians and security forces hated her; there was an extraordinary meanness displayed against her, even in her death that is beyond human comprehension. Israeli soldiers went into an unbelievable frenzy as her casket was carried out of the French St. Joseph Hospital; Israeli boots-on-the-ground showed utter barbarity and flagrant disregard to the death and to those who tried to carry her casket to the final resting place, the Melkite Catholic Cemetery in the old city of Jerusalem.

It was all on camera and video. Israel soldiers with their batons and sticks, tear gas and armor, shoved, kicked, harassed and hit at the carriers of the coffin, and which at one time, nearly fell to the ground in a bid to drive back the people inside the hospital. This is shock, sacrilege and profanity at its highest.

Church bells for all denominations in Jerusalem are ringing for the first time together, coinciding with the exodus of the martyr Abu Aqila from the church



#Sherine_Abu_Aqleh#FreePalestine#IsraelTerrorism pic.twitter.com/jQ5rVqy9a1 — MohammedRazzaz (@MohammedRazzaz4) May 13, 2022

The hatred displayed was unbelievable, naked aggression by so-called officers in uniform, banal animalism that cameras don't lie about displaying.

#ShireenAbuAkleh’s brutal assassination has brought attention to names of other martyrs of Palestine. Muhammed AlDurrah, Razan AlNajjar, Yaser Murtaja & many more. She brought the news for more than 20 years & even after her death she’s working beyond the grave. #شيرين_ابو_عاقلة pic.twitter.com/a1y93LXEyD — Investor $Shib $KISHU $FEG $Akita $Shinja (@RobertP36878696) May 15, 2022

Commentators stood aghast at the scene unfolding in front of them. They had no words. It was an amazing violence, utter cruelty that went beyond those practiced by the worst dictatorships, fascist regimes and/or Nazism, not even akin to the pre-south African apartheid regime one said. This is what happens when you occupy another nation by force. Without flinching an eye, Israeli politicians starting from the Prime Minister Naftali Bennett just rallied to their bloody action. What kind of democracy is this? No doubt, the fascist kind if ever there was one!

Isreal has right to self defense against a coffin 💔 #شيرين_ابو_عاقلة pic.twitter.com/V3o6AN2zZY — zara (@zaraLachgar) May 14, 2022

To stoop so low by the Israeli police against a person who is already dead and waiting to be buried but not allowed to, shows the degrading manifestations of a wrapped, distorted and a crooked Israeli psyche who is obsessed by military dominance as the best means to defend its shadowy, specter and hollowed existence.

And against who? A dead Palestinian journalist whom Israeli soldiers proudly shot but can't somehow seem to drain their hands from her blood and words she uttered to the world against their sick and vile mentalities and botched up existence that needs to be propped up by billions and billions of American dollars while seeking to create their shamed utopia on the blood, misery and existence of other peoples: The Palestinians.

The Israeli regime takes every chance to attack the Palestinian people, in life & in death. Israeli soldiers horrifically assaulted mourners in Shireen Abu Akleh’s funeral procession, knocking over her casket.



No amount of Israeli state propaganda can hide this inhumane violence https://t.co/b89IDT3JPU — #SaveMasaferYatta USCPR (@USCPR_) May 13, 2022

It is shame on Israelis to be afraid of a dead Palestinian woman, professional journalist and a Palestinian flag that will never go away but will be hoisted again, again and again on land they raped and took by force by denying and expelling its people at the behest of global powers that conveniently looked away while these "soldiers of Zion" proudly went on rampage of massacres and miserable decades of fake glory.

Israeli soldiers purposely killed a [U.S. citizen] journalist wearing a bulletproof “Press” vest (war crime), then Israeli police attack the mourners carrying her casket. The barbaric apartheid state in full display.



This is what your tax dollars are funding. #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 https://t.co/ZfndDL4Lg2 — Julián Cárdenas (@JulianCardenas) May 13, 2022

Goodbye Sherine Abu Akleh. As usual your slaying as with so many Palestinians before and after your sad, saddened and shocked departure will stand as a pivot to the continued aspiration of the oppressed and muffled voices of those that will seek to eke out the truth and justice of an undeniable cause that become a victim of atrocities committed elsewhere in the world but with Palestinians paying for in a terrible twists and illogicalities of history.

► VIDEO: Israeli soldiers attack funeral of journalist Shireen Abu Aqleh and down her casket pic.twitter.com/beSmv6Atcs — Irish Times Video (@irishtimesvideo) May 13, 2022

You are and will remain a beacon of Palestinian nationhood and state, for uniting Christians and Muslims, politicians of different persuasions, factions who seek the best for Palestinians, of sheikhs and clergymen that stand united for one Palestine, one Jerusalem that is ours and no one else.

Israeli occupation forces attack the funeral procession of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and beat citizens carrying the casket inside the French hospital in the occupied East Jerusalem. Abu Akleh was murdered by Israeli soldiers in Jenin Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/7OZ7dDBMFP — Sami AbuSalem (@SamiabuSalem) May 13, 2022

It was her voice, her words and her reporting that brought people together and listened carefully at what she had to say. Sherine Abu Akleh penetrated every Palestinian household. She was a tireless communicator, one who searched for the truth and was never afraid of saying it.

The funeral of the Palestinian martyr, journalist Sherine Abu Aqleh, at the Church of Al Liqaa in the town of Beit Hanina, occupied Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/7zqgdZbwJw — AlQastal News (@QastalNewsEn) May 13, 2022

Her voice will never be muffled because of the scores of Palestinian journalists who now take over the microphone and the pen to speak against Israeli atrocities, injustices and lies!