Pakistan's Current Role and Goals in Afghanistan

By Farzad Ramezani Bonesh

Following ex-Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani taking office, and the opening of alternative ways such as; the port of Chabahar, central Asian countries and the airspace, the Afghanistan's dependence on Pakistan became less. There are many aspects in which the ties between the two countries are now redefined.

Economic-transit interests and economic orientation of foreign policy

The decline of Pakistan's annual economic growth and Pakistani workers' remittances in 2020; the energy crisis, being in FATF's gray list, etc., have caused economic pressures and sanctions, and reduced foreign aid to that country. Meanwhile, Islamabad pays attention to the economic corridor between China and Pakistan (with Chinese investment), and the transit role of Pakistan. In the meantime, Afghanistan certainly has the potential to work with Pakistan’s rival projects such as the Chabahar port.

Afghanistan, on the other hand, could be a potential corridor by participating in projects such as the TAPI pipeline, railways and the Casa 1000 transmission line for easier access to trade and transit of Pakistani goods to Central Asian countries. In this regard, the construction of the Mazar-e-Sharif-Kabul-Peshawar railway network was concluded in February 2021 in Tashkent. In fact, Pakistan seems to be trying not to be bypassed through alternative transit routes and to preserve its economic interests in Afghanistan, apart from the wider economic presence in the Afghan market.

Efforts to force Afghanistan to accept the Durand Line

The Durand Line between the Pakistan-Afghanistan border covers an area of ​​2,560 km from north to south of Afghanistan. Meanwhile, by signing of the Durand treaty between Britain and Amir Abdul Rahman Khan in November 1893, Afghanistan dropped its claim on areas such as Swat, Waziristan and Chaman. Practically parts of Pashtunistan remained in Pakistan. But since the establishment of Pakistan (1947), the Afghan-Pakistani conflict over the Durand Line has been a major historical challenge. In the last two decades, the Durand Line has also been a source of controversy. Pashtun nationalist circles in Afghanistan are calling for the unification of the Pashtuns of the two countries and the great Pashtunistan, an issue that Pakistan considers to be against its national interests.

Many in Kabul have emphasized on Afghanistan's official policy on the Durand Line and its non-recognition. Islamabad also considers the non-recognition of the current border line by Afghanistan as a violation of the territorial integrity of an important part of the country. In this regard, if the future government in Kabul tries to continue the Durand non-acceptance approach, this will still be a major challenge for Pakistan's national security.

Liaison with ethnic parties and groups inside Afghanistan

From Pakistan's point of view, the political parties of Afghanistan's various ethnic groups, such as Tajik, Hazara and Uzbek, can pay attention to the Durand Line recognition approach. In this regard, in recent years and months, a number of politicians and high-ranking ethnic members have traveled to Pakistan. Islamabad is trying to avoid accusations of supporting terrorism and the Taliban in consultation with various ethnic and political currents in Afghanistan, and to prevent the rise of hatred and pressure on Pakistan. Afghanistan's ethnic parties could also be seen as tools to pressure the Taliban to moderate their behavior in Pakistan's interests.

The problem and danger of Afghan immigrants

The economic situation and the presence of more than 3 million Afghan refugees in Pakistan do not allow more refugees to be accepted in the country. Therefore, Islamabad, along with Turkey, has decided to pursue policies to prevent a new influx of refugees. The possibility of chaos and civil war in Afghanistan and the impact of this situation on the widespread increase of refugees to Pakistan have led Islamabad to practically prevent the outbreak of civil war and more bloodshed in Afghanistan.