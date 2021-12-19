SHOCKING: Trump Says of Netanyahu: 'F**k Him'

ALBAWABA - Donald Trump is a colorful man even when he is not in power. A character with a difference, he doesn't seem to care with what he says even if it irks many. Friendship doesn't come into the equation, it is cool politics and interests that rivets the man and he is not afraid of saying so.



Take his recent tirade on the former Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It comes from the heart and reflects a great deal of bitterness on his part for a man that was supposed to be his close friend. During his presidency Trump from 2017 till early 2021 appreciated Netanyahu but this was soon to fizzle out when both men left offices both within few months of each other.

The mud-slinging match soon started from non other than Trump who got angry with Netanyahu who congratulated Joe Biden after he was declared winner of the US presidential election in late 2020. The Israeli premier sent Biden a warm tweet message as well as a personal video declaring his support, something which irked Trump so much that he is on record for saying of Netanyahu "F**k him".

Whilest this is not the kind of language one expects from presidents and those holding public office, it pointed to the frustrations that is currently being felt by Trump who is adamant that it was he who should have won the US elections.



The Trump upset is being relayed by Israeli journalist Barak Ravid who details what the ex-president has said through interviews about Netanyahu, in his latest book titled “Trump’s Peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East."



Trump has blasted the former Israeli prime minister, saying he doesn't appreciate loyalty. He was quoted as saying: “I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty. The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he congratulate him, he did it on tape," Trump said.

Trump believes he did more to Netanyahu and Israel than any other president. He recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, he moved the US Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, something which no other American president had done before, he recognized Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights and thus ignoring international law as well as cutting off aid to the Palestinians in an attempt to make them to submit to his will and accept the peace process he was dishing out. This is plus the fact he practically tore up an international accord, in the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, to the satisfaction of Netanyahu who had been totally against the agreement.



Because of this, he expected loyalty from Netanyahu and when he didn't, Trump begun to make his views better known and started to talk more freely about how he really felt. This has probably never been done before from the point of view of US presidential politics, providing much insight into the "behind-the-doors" that exists in US-Israeli relations outwardly portrayed as rock-solid and strategic.



In a way one gets the feeling there is relish in Trump's tone of language. Its him talking. As a "deal-maker" he proudly likes to think of himself, he is on record for saying that Netanyahu was never interested in peace with the Palestinians and that when Trump asked "Bibi" about that, the latter procrastinated. He said 'Well, uh, uh uh' — and the fact is, I don't think Bibi ever wanted to make a deal," Trump adds.



After that Trump, as told to Ravid, felt Netanyahu was using him, using the good offices of the United States. At that times Trump wanted to sell his so-called "Deal of the the century to establish peace between the Israeli, Palestinians and Arabs. But Netanyahu wasn't prepared for that. What he wanted was to annex major chunks of the West Bank. All this happened after Trump changed policy and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



This is one of the ways Trump felt he was used. It was only after enormous pressure exercised on Netanyahu that prevented him from doing that and it came from two sources that of Gerard Kushner who was put in charge of the "peace file" and was trying to sell the peace process and the UAE Ambassador in Washington Yousef Al Otaiba. The latter was afraid that Netanyahu would go-ahead and annex the West Bank and so he came up with a solution. No to annexation in return for establishing normalisation between the United Arab Emirates and Israel.

This was how the day was saved. Initially, according to reports, Netanyahu was prepared to accept this solution but he wanted four other Arab states to normalize with Israel and we now know what the response of Kushner to that was. But in the end Netanyahu may have got what he wanted when Israel normalized relations with Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.

What is difficult to believe is what Trump later says about the Israeli prime minister. Netanyahu may not wanted peace with the Palestinians but he certainly established peace deals with four Arab states through American mediation and negotiations.

Did the Americans allow themselves to be used? Trump says the Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abass Trump was "terrific", like a "father" and felt that he wanted to make a peace deal more so than Netanyahu. But in the end this didn't happen because of Trump's policies of recognizing Jerusalem's as Israel's capital and the rest of the pressure tools used. There was also chopping and changing at the same time. Although at first Trump liked Abbas he is on record of saying the Palestinian leader would be all smiles and then would change his tune in front of the Palestinian public.

But as revealed Trump had the kneejerk for Natanyahu Trump feels sure that he saved Netanyahu in Israel's April 2019 elections. Trump rubs it in, pointing out it was his decision to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the occupied Golan Heights that save him. This was supported by a poll made by the Israeli Institute of Democracy which found that 66% of Israelis thought it was because of Trump that Netanyahu didn't lose the election.



Finally, he really did believe he saved Israel from being "destroyed maybe by now" which might be somewhat of an exaggeration, but this is Trump for you, speaking frankly and at length.

