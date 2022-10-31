  1. Home
  Who is angry with Poland now?

Who is angry with Poland now?

Marwan Asmar

Marwan Asmar

Published October 31st, 2022 - 09:45 GMT
Poland wants to move from coal-fired power plants
Poland wants to move from coal-fired power plants like Belchatow to those powered by nuclear energy (AFP/Getty Images)

ALBAWABA - Poland plans to build three nuclear power plants with six reactors as part of its nuclear power program, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced late Sunday according to Anadolu.

Both the international media and the social platforms are happy about this event because of its news value and implications. First, it was the Americans who were to become involved. At an astronomical amount of a whacking $40 billion, the American Westinghouse is to be building the first nuclear power plant, according to the Turkish news agency.

That seemed to have upset many, including first from the French side making it known through a large tweet: 

And then from the Russian themselves who are clearly and visibly worried and irritated from a country who was a rock hard ally in former times and as demonstrated by foreign minister Sergey Lavrov.

But this is not the whole story. As speculation, glee and recrimination continued on the net, very quickly, perhaps an odd contender came on the scene: South Korea. It soon become clear that Seoul is going to build the second nuclear power plant. 

 And the letter of intent between the two countries has already been signed. 

Morawiecki said the Polish nuclear program ensures energy security, saying "nuclear power plants will help make us independent from the whims of the market, energy traders and the weather....does not mean Poland will not be developing renewable sources of energy," according to the Turkish news agency.

